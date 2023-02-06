Read full article on original website
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSpringfield, OH
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Hunter Andel of Garrettsville Garfield voted best senior boys wrestler in NE Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hunter Andel of Garrettsville Garfield was voted the best senior boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio this week, collecting 39.61% of the votes cast in our fan vote. Andel is a Kent State commit with a 22-3 record this season after finishing sixth in Division III last season....
Meet SBLive Ohio’s 2022-23 all-star girls basketball team, chosen by fan votes
Here are the 15 Ohio high school girls basketball players chosen by fans as SBLive all-stars during the 2022-23 season.
Who is the best senior girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best senior girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Friday concludes a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball Kaayla Chones Award watch list for Feb. 8
The Kaayla Chones Award goes to The News-Herald’s girls basketball player of the year. It is named after the former North girls basketball standout who was awarded Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and played at North Carolina State and then in the WNBA. The list can and will change weekly....
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
The absolute best Ohio sports betting promos for Super Bowl 57
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl Sunday is inching closer every day, but there is still time to sign up and claim the best Ohio...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: massive Eagles-Chiefs boosts, $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is one of the top ways to bet on Super Bowl 57 this weekend....
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Eagles-Chiefs $3k no-sweat bet, SGP offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s a no sweat way to bet on the big game, thanks to our FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. New Buckeye...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: sign up for awesome Super Bowl 57 now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Turn to “the King of Sportsbooks” for Super Bowl Sunday and apply our BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM here to lock...
DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers wild Super Bowl 57 signup bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer (here) unlocks a payout as high as 40-to-1 for an initial $5 Super Bowl...
Bet365 Ohio promo code: claim $200 bet credits for any Super Bowl weekend game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the help of our bet365 Ohio promo code offer and the application of a single dollar, first-time customers in the...
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
Sports betting is torrid in Ohio, new numbers show: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the first month that sports betting has been legal in the Buckeye State, more than 2.25 million unique accounts are using gambling apps. We’re talking about the explosion of betting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Finally, attention to the diversity and importance of Ohio’s Indigenous history and people: editorial
Three recent events highlight the opportunity Ohio now has to deepen understanding of the sophistication and creativity of some of its most ancient human cultures and of Indigenous history, both as it was two thousand years ago, and today. The first was the United States’ formal nomination last March of...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: get ready for Super Bowl with huge bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code to make a big first wager on the Super Bowl. Click here...
A guide to betting Super Bowl 57 in Ohio: The best sportsbooks, picks and props to bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl weekend has arrived, as the big game is set to take place on Sunday, February 12th. The Kansas City...
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds
Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
