Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement
Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Rob Parker: "I Would Not Vote Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame"
On this episode on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob go into Tom Brady's retirement and his overall legacy.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Played a Surprisingly Important Role in Tom Brady’s Decision To Retire
If Tom Brady’s second retirement announcement didn’t already give fans the clue, sources close to the athlete are telling everyone he and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, are doing just fine behind the scenes. Not only did her put several photos of her in his Instagram post, but she also reportedly helped him come to the difficult decision to say goodbye to his NFL days for good.
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Watch Nick Wright join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to drop his official pick for Super Bowl 57.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why It's Time the Chicago Bears Rid Themselves of Justin Fields
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
NFL Rookie Won $514,000 Jackpot at Las Vegas Casino
This rookie running back got a big payday during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fred Warner: Playing Christian McCaffery at QB Was Crazy
San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show live from Phoenix, Arizona.
Decision Made on Damar Hamlin's Future With the NFL
Here is the latest news on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
WATCH: Damar Hamlin Made Public Speech at 'NFL Honors'
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin spoke publicly on stage during the live broadcast of the 12th annual NFL Honors Thursday night.
Aaron Rodgers Responded to Ex-NFL Player's Criticism of 'Darkness Retreat'
Here's how Aaron Rodgers responded to a former NFL player who criticized the way in which Rodgers will ponder his NFL mortality this offseason.
Justin Herbert Admits Trevor Lawrence Has Better Hair
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show live from Phoenix, Arizona.
