Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Climate-Smart Agriculture Brings EPA Administrator to Eastern Kansas
The Biden Administration’s push for farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices brought EPA Administrator Michael Regan to a farm south of Kansas City Thursday morning. It was the second day of his tour of Kansas, leading a roundtable discussion on sustainable farming practices being adopted by farmers across the...
kcur.org
Feds seize bank accounts and cars in alleged Kansas City development agency fraud scheme
Federal authorities seized bank and brokerage accounts that they said contain proceeds from an embezzlement scheme committed by the former controller of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City. Agents also took control of two cars — a 2021 Mercedez Benz and a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck — that...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to almost 16 years in prison for arson, insurance, bank fraud conspiracies and illegal firearms
A Lee’s Summit, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court in two separate indictments for leading an arson and insurance fraud conspiracy and a separate bank fraud conspiracy, and for illegally possessing firearms. Wandale J. Fulton, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to a total of...
1 killed in Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in Cass County
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings
The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
mykdkd.com
Medication Disposal at Henry County Sheriff’s Office
*Drop off 24 hours a day at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. *Henry County Health Center has Deterra Bags at no cost–Just come by and pick one up. *Follow the FDA’s Recommendations for drugs on the “flush list” and they should be flushed immediately. *For...
Prosecutors to provide update on Excelsior Springs kidnapping, assault case
Prosecutors will provide an update on the case against Timothy Haslett Jr., an Excelsior Springs man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.
See The Sedalia Police K-9 Unit In Action Next Week
One of the more fascinating parts of police work for us civilians has to be police department K-9 programs. You can experience Sedalia's program up close next Wednesday, February 15, at the Heckart Community Center at 12:30 PM CST. It's amazing to watch these dogs work as they try to...
KMZU
Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
KCTV 5
Highway patrol investigating fatal crash involving Amtrak train, FedEx truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The collision occurred about 9:30 a.m. north of Pleasant Hill, about 37 miles southeast of Kansas City. Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the train...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
Man charged with drug and gun crimes in KCMO federal court
A man convicted of murder in Illinois is now charged in KCMO federal court with drug and gun crimes.
Man files lawsuit 5 KCMO police officers over alleged mistreatment
A man is suing five KCMO police officers, alleging he was held against his will at a deadly officer-involved shooting scene and slammed face first into the pavement.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
1 dead in fatal crash between tractor-trailers on I-70 in Lafayette County
An Oak Grove man died in a crash Wednesday morning between two tractor-trailer trucks in Lafayette County, Mo.
Man sentenced after employees stop him from robbing Independence buffet
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to over six years in federal prison after he failed at robbing an Independence buffet last year.
Man drives into hotel pond, drowns in Warrensburg
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in a pond outside a hotel in Warrensburg on Feb. 5. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, Edward D. Taylor, 25, of Riverdale, Illinois, drowned in a pond outside of a Fairfield Inn Suites near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Business Route […]
tourcounsel.com
The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas
The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
Littlejohn Apprehended
UPDATE: "Nicholas Scott Littlejohn was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway at 12:42 a.m. Wednesay, due to the efforts of teamwork involving the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers and MSHP air unit. Littlejohn was called in by a homeowner allowing us a fresh start on our hunt. Littlejohn has plagued the south end of our county for some time," said Sheriff Eric Knox.
invisiblepeople.tv
Shawnee, Kansas Bans Roommates, Making Housing Even More Out of Reach
The Majority of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck as the Country Faces a Shortage of Affordable Housing. The United States is in utter disarray as the affordable housing shortage continues to plague American citizens, shrinking the working class and effectively squeezing most residents right out of home ownership. According to...
Comments / 0