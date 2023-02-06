ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Jack, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Climate-Smart Agriculture Brings EPA Administrator to Eastern Kansas

The Biden Administration’s push for farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices brought EPA Administrator Michael Regan to a farm south of Kansas City Thursday morning. It was the second day of his tour of Kansas, leading a roundtable discussion on sustainable farming practices being adopted by farmers across the...
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings

The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mykdkd.com

Medication Disposal at Henry County Sheriff’s Office

*Drop off 24 hours a day at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. *Henry County Health Center has Deterra Bags at no cost–Just come by and pick one up. *Follow the FDA’s Recommendations for drugs on the “flush list” and they should be flushed immediately. *For...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

See The Sedalia Police K-9 Unit In Action Next Week

One of the more fascinating parts of police work for us civilians has to be police department K-9 programs. You can experience Sedalia's program up close next Wednesday, February 15, at the Heckart Community Center at 12:30 PM CST. It's amazing to watch these dogs work as they try to...
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS

The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man drives into hotel pond, drowns in Warrensburg

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in a pond outside a hotel in Warrensburg on Feb. 5. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, Edward D. Taylor, 25, of Riverdale, Illinois, drowned in a pond outside of a Fairfield Inn Suites near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Business Route […]
WARRENSBURG, MO
tourcounsel.com

The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas

The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
OLATHE, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Littlejohn Apprehended

UPDATE: "Nicholas Scott Littlejohn was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway at 12:42 a.m. Wednesay, due to the efforts of teamwork involving the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers and MSHP air unit. Littlejohn was called in by a homeowner allowing us a fresh start on our hunt. Littlejohn has plagued the south end of our county for some time," said Sheriff Eric Knox.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
invisiblepeople.tv

Shawnee, Kansas Bans Roommates, Making Housing Even More Out of Reach

The Majority of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck as the Country Faces a Shortage of Affordable Housing. The United States is in utter disarray as the affordable housing shortage continues to plague American citizens, shrinking the working class and effectively squeezing most residents right out of home ownership. According to...
SHAWNEE, KS

