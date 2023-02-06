ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

‘Cosby basketball is back,’ as affirmed by emotional night on The Hill

By By Jake Nichols
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9bsd_0keK6Cpi00

COSBY — Brian Stewart walked around aimlessly Friday night, his mind in a daze.

His collar was unbuttoned, and his tie — which had been tied and worn neatly in front of his button-down shirt — was tossed around his shoulders. He was tired.

“Exhausted,” he corrected with a weary smile — and he and girls coach Cody Lowe, who stood beside Stewart, had good reason to be.

On this night, Senior Night, both Stewart and Lowe had traversed the emotional road of seeing their seniors off during their final regular-season home games.

Lowe’s team pulled out a 19-point win over Jellico, 62-43, with 19 points from Shylee Shelton to put her just 32 points shy of the 1,000-point mark as a sophomore.

The Lady Eagles’ win also locked them in as the top seed in the district tournament, and it clinched Lowe’s 67th-straight district victory — an undefeated record in his six years at the helm.

During introductions, a special goodbye occurred for senior Kinley Coggins, who tore her ACL earlier this season. Coggins stood on the floor in uniform, her crutches with pink accents under her arms.

“My three are as good of kids as you’ve ever seen,” said Lowe of Coggins, Katie Myers and Ali Smith. “They do everything the right way, they’re coachable, and I’m glad they’re on my team.”

After the girls’ win, though, came Stewart’s first hurdle of mental exhaustion.

Because when Cosby said goodbye to its seniors, it was not a run-of-the-mill ceremony for anyone in the packed gymnasium — including Stewart.

Not after Hayden Green’s accident. Not after the Cosby community’s response. Not after the way his team has rallied together, Green included, to find their footing and set the table for what could be a storybook run in his first season as head coach.

“It was,” he summarized, “very emotional.”

Then, of course, there was the matter of the game itself. A back-and-forth affair against the Blue Devils, a team with which Stewart’s group has developed a bit of a rivalry since there were some sparks during Cosby’s trip north.

This night was no different. Except in the latest installment, those sparks occurred on the floor — especially for one redheaded senior — in a 93-89 double-overtime loss for Cosby.

But the game could have ended after one extra period, if not for Jayston Fine.

With Cosby trailing by three, Fine dribbled out beyond the three-point line.

Standing in front of the Cosby bench, Fine pivoted one way, then the other, finally pulling up to raise his long arms over the head of a helpless defender.

He flicked his wrist and sent the ball spinning toward the hoop. The ensuing swish brought a full and bloodthirsty gym to its feet and sent Fine bounding into the huddle after Jellico’s desperation heave fell short.

The momentum did not last, as Stewart noted that some “better choices” down the stretch in regulation could have made the difference.

“And you could say the same about the second overtime,” he said. “But I told them there was nothing to be ashamed of. That they emptied the tank, played their guts out, and if we want to pick which game we want to win, we want to win the tournament. That’s always been the goal.”

Still, that is not to say that this game will not go down in Cosby lore. It will, especially for guys like Lowe — who has come to Cosby games and looked up to its players since he was 10 years old.

“It just shows you what kind of community we’ve got,” Lowe said. “This place was packed. This was one of the best environments we’ve had in a long time.

“And that’s a testament to our boys and Coach Stewart and the product they’re putting on the floor. People are coming out to watch, and they’re enjoying it.”

“It was a wild night,” added Stewart. “I’m rambling and all over the place.”

Except he wasn’t. Not in the last sentence, at least, in which he offered a statement that could encompass the game on Friday, as well as the last few moths in general.

“There was no back-down, and that’s Cosby,” said Stewart. “Fight all the way to the end. An amazing crowd who wants nothing more than to see good basketball on The Hill. And they saw that Cosby basketball is back.”

Note: due to time constraints, results from Tuesday night’s Washburn games will be available online and in the weekend edition.

Comments / 0

 

