Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Kidzeum hosting parents' night out
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kidzeum is hosting a parents' night out on Friday. Kids will have a night of supervised play, crafting, dinner, and a movie while parents enjoy a night out. Children must be at least 5-years-old and fully potty trained. Drop-off is at 5:30 pm. Pick-up...
foxillinois.com
NAACP held Alzheimer awareness event
The NAACP held its second Minds in Motion Alzheimer awareness event on Friday. The Springfield NAACP partnered with SIU to help raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's, and to also help get seniors up and moving. They had multiple activities such as word searches, and puzzles played...
foxillinois.com
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
foxillinois.com
Springfield 3-year-old dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old died on Monday according to The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon. We're told Zayne Xavier Watson, 3 of Springfield was brought in by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room, from his residence on Anchor Road in Springfield. Watson was pronounced...
foxillinois.com
Name the cougar that was captured in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Remember the cougar that made its way from Nebraska to Illinois? Now you have a chance to name him. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center says the "Nebraska/Springfield" cougar that was placed in their care in November needs a name. You can be a part of...
foxillinois.com
House and car struck by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
foxillinois.com
UIS to receive $165,000 for academic and social learning
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — University of Illinois – Springfield (UIS) is set to receive nearly $165,000 in funding for academic and social-emotional learning support through a grant provided by the Illinois Board of Higher Education with strong support from State Senator Doris Turner. “Providing resources and support to...
foxillinois.com
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
foxillinois.com
Man who killed someone over money, convicted of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Macon County man was convicted of first-degree murder. Phillip J. Gehrken, of Forsyth, shot Kevin Cooper in the face multiple times the night of July 11, 2021, in a home near the rural Macon County town. Police said the murder was the result of...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville man sentenced for possession of more than 50 grams of meth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine. Donald R. Felton, 37, of the 900 block of West Poplar Street was sentenced to 20 years in prison. At the sentencing hearing,...
foxillinois.com
Virden under boil order
VIRDEN, Ill. (WICS) — Virden has a boil order for Crante Street and 249 Mauser Road. The boil order has been in effect since around 10:30 a.m. We will update you when the boil order is lifted.
foxillinois.com
All lanes open on I-55
DIVERNON, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police is responding to a traffic crash on Interstate 55. ISP says it's on I-55 south, near milepost 77. I-55 south traffic is being diverted off at milepost 80.
foxillinois.com
State senator files bill for EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois state senator introduced legislation to require all ems workers to wear body cameras. Senator Doris Turner D-Illinois, filed the bill last week in the wake of the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died after he was strapped face-down to a stretcher. Two...
Comments / 0