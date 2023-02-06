ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuleta, TX

Roberto Molina

Mr. Roberto Molina, age 60, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Mr. Molina was born on January 15, 1963 in Mathis, Texas to Melicio A. Molina, Sr. and Sulema Ybanez Molina. Mr. Molina was a deputy for Laredo Sheriff’s Department and also a police officer for many years. Mr....
MATHIS, TX
Sam McCarty Workman II

Sam McCarty Workman II passed away at his home in Beeville, Texas on Monday, February 6, 2023 lovingly surrounded by his family. He was 55. Sam was born June 7, 1967 in Kingsville to Sam McCarty Workman Sr. and Katherine Ann Young. He was a 1985 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and went on to become a professional golf caddie as he thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf.
BEEVILLE, TX

