Sam McCarty Workman II passed away at his home in Beeville, Texas on Monday, February 6, 2023 lovingly surrounded by his family. He was 55. Sam was born June 7, 1967 in Kingsville to Sam McCarty Workman Sr. and Katherine Ann Young. He was a 1985 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and went on to become a professional golf caddie as he thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO