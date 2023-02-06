Read full article on original website
John David Raymond
Today, February 5, 2023, just as John’s ragged birthday balloon floated into the sky so did his soul go to heaven. Born on January 1, 1936, in La Junta, CO John was generously given 87 years of life by his Lord and Savior to accomplish the work set out for him. He was the son of John Leslie and Pauline Raymond, and attended the Riverton Schools from 5th grade through high school graduation. He was active in Boy Scouts, lettered in most sports and received a four year full ride scholarship in football to the University of Utah from which he graduated with a BS degree in 1963.
RPD Officer Barry concluded 22 years of Service last week
“After 22 years of service, the Riverton Police Department announced and celebrated the retirement of Officer Anthony Barry! A retirement is always a bittersweet event. While we will be losing a huge part of our Police Department Family, we cannot help but be so very proud and appreciative of all that Officer Barry has done for our department and the citizens of Riverton and Fremont County! Please help us thank him for his many years of dedicated service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Negotiation Underway for new Riverton Chief of Police
Riverton is a step closer to naming a new Chief of Police. Thirteen candidates were screened for the job and at an executive session of the council last week, the council’s top pick for the job was selected. City Administrator Kyle Butterfield was instructed to begin a contract negotiation, which he will report back to the council before a contract would be offered and the new chief selected. After the retirement of former Chief Eric Murphy, RPD Captain Wes Romero was named interim police chief.
Farm and Ranch Days Concludes Thursday
Today is the final day for the University of Wyoming Extension’s Farm and Ranch Days at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. All events are free and open to the public. Today’s Sessions begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m., with free lunch provided by the Fremont County Cattle Women at 1 p.m. both days. Yesterday’s attendance topped 150 interested area residents.
Farm and Ranch Days Kicks Off This Wednesday Morning through Thursday at Fairgrounds
University of Wyoming Extension will offer more than 25 educational sessions at this year’s Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days in Riverton today and tomorrow at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. All events are free and open to the public, with no RSVP required. Sessions for both days begin at...
Hudson Town Hall Closed, Operations moved to Fire Hall
As many are aware, Hudson Town Hall experienced a water line break on Christmas Day. We have been dealing with insurance and mitigation of the damages and have temporarily relocated the Clerk’s Office to the Fire Hall on West 8th Street. Thank you to our wonderful fire district for offering a warm welcome to us to be able to continue to work! The repairs will be extensive and take several months to complete. That said, Town Hall and Hudson Closet will remain closed until we can inhabit the building again. We appreciate your support and cooperation as we all work through this. Watch for updates.
Commissioners Agreed to provide EV Charging Stations; Fair Equipment
The Fremont County Commissioners this week approved a plan to place electric vehicle charging stations at three county locations, expenditures for the Fremont County Fairgrounds were okayed, including a new full-size tractor and a courtroom remodel at the Courthouse was approved, among other actions. Following the meeting the Commissioner’s office released the following News Release:
Wyoming Inmate Who Strangled, Beat Prison Nurse To Death Does Not Get ‘A Do-Over’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming district court judge has declined to reopen the case of a man serving life in prison for the murder and attempted rape of a female prison nurse. A trial jury in 2006 convicted Floyd DeWayne Grady, now 47, of...
2023 Summer Events Announced for South Pass City State Historic Site
The Friends of South Pass announced their 2023 summer events at South Pass City State Historic Site. The Friends of South Pass is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of South Pass City State Historic Site. A key part of this mission is hosting a wide range of events, educational tours and fun activities throughout each visitation season.
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Mills wrangles 1,000th point
SHOSHONI – All during the 2022-23 season we’ve seen basketball players around Fremont County surpass the 1000 point mark in their careers with Ryan Wells in Dubois, Wylie Shearer in Wind River and now there can be another added to the list during this historic season: Shoshoni’s Alex Mills.
