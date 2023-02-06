Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-20, 1-11 ACC) is set to face Pitt (16-17, 9-3 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders:

- Scoring :

- Rebounding :

- Defense :

- Ball Handling :

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 3.3 percent chance to win against Pitt.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 5 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 80-61 in favor of Pitt.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 5 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 79-61 in favor of Pitt.

- Personal Prediction: Pitt 82, Louisville 65.

(Photo of J.J. Traynor, Nelly Cummings, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter