Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt
Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-20, 1-11 ACC) is set to face Pitt (16-17, 9-3 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
- Rankings:
- Team Leaders:
- Scoring :
- Rebounding :
- Defense :
- Ball Handling :
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 3.3 percent chance to win against Pitt.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 5 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 80-61 in favor of Pitt.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 5 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 79-61 in favor of Pitt.
- Personal Prediction: Pitt 82, Louisville 65.
(Photo of J.J. Traynor, Nelly Cummings, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
