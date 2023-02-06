Shooting victim in northeast El Paso rushed to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shooting victim was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition.
The shooting happened around noon at the 5200 block of Fairbanks.
According to paramedics, the victim received a wound to the right buttock.
This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
The post Shooting victim in northeast El Paso rushed to hospital appeared first on KVIA .
Comments / 0