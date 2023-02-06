Shooting victim in northeast El Paso rushed to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shooting victim was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition.

The shooting happened around noon at the 5200 block of Fairbanks.

According to paramedics, the victim received a wound to the right buttock.

