'Mystery Color-Changing UFO' Spotted Flying Over Vladimir Putin's Location During Russian Leader's Nuke Address

A UFO was allegedly spotted hovering over a Russian city at the same time Vladimir Putin was visiting the city to give an address about nuclear weapons and the West , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising incident took place on Thursday, February 2, in the Russian city of Volgograd.

According to Daily Star , at least two Russian planes traveling past Volgograd that Thursday afternoon spotted the unidentified flying object changing color, altitude and general direction.

Although the incident was immediately reported to Russia’s aviation authorities, the Kremlin has not commented on the matter and the mystery aircraft has still yet to be identified.

"The crew of an Airbus A321 of S7 Airlines, operating flight S72046 from Sochi to Moscow, 12 minutes before reaching Volgograd at an altitude of 10,000 meters, reported that they observed an unidentified flying object at right angles to the plane, on the left side," the Aviatorschina reported.

"The object was changing color and height, and the direction of movement,” the report continued. "The competent authorities have been notified since no flight plans were provided in the specified area at the time.”

"Permission to use the airspace was not issued,” they added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the UFO was spotted in Volgograd at the same time Putin was visiting Volgograd – formerly Stalingrad – to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Russia’s Battle of Stalingrad against Nazi Germany in World War 2.

The sightings of the unidentified flying object reportedly took place at approximately 4:08 PM local time, and Putin was said to have arrived in the city only three hours earlier.

Even more shocking is the fact that this was not the first time an alleged UFO had been sighted since Putin’s forces first invaded Ukraine nearly 12 months ago on February 24, 2022.

As RadarOnline.com reported in January, another alleged UFO was spotted in southern Russia last month before the nation’s anti-aircraft missiles shot the unidentified flying object down.

Described as a “small-size object in the shape of a ball,” that alleged UFO was spotted in the Rostov Oblast region of Russia located just miles from the Russian-Ukrainian border.