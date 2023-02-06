ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree

A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Erupts 147% in Just One Month As Ecosystem Activity Spikes

One Ethereum-based (ETH) gaming altcoin is skyrocketing over the last month as its ecosystem experiences rapid growth. ImmutableX (IMX) has surged by 147% during the past thirty days, increasing from $0.42 on January 8th to its current value of $1.04. The layer-2 protocol’s price explosion comes as the project says...
Deutsche Bank Eyeing Up Crypto Investments in Effort To Revamp Growth: Report

Financial giant Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm is reportedly considering making investments in the crypto industry to speed up its growth after global markets fell last year. According to a new Bloomberg report, the German banking giant’s DWS Group is already in discussions to invest in two Germany-based crypto...
Bitcoin Price Retreats Amid Reports of Kraken Probe, Rumors of SEC Attack on Staking

Bitcoin (BTC) is dropping in price amid news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into Kraken over whether it illegally traded unregistered securities. According to Bloomberg, the SEC is investigating Kraken, the third largest crypto exchange in the world, for possibly breaking securities rules...
Top Trader Shares Chart With ‘Huge Implications’ for Crypto, Breaks Down Bitcoin Volume

One widely-followed crypto analyst is looking at traditional stocks with “huge implications” for crypto traders. Analyst Justin Bennett tells his 111,400 Twitter followers that the outcome of the current triangle pattern on the Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) could affect crypto in 2023. “This is the DJI triangle that...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Wallet Abruptly Comes to Life After Nine Years of Hibernation

A Dogecoin (DOGE) wallet is suddenly re-awakening after more than nine years of hibernation to realize a massive increase in the value of its holdings. According to data from crypto whale tracker Whale Alert, the dormant address, which was holding 2,043,137 DOGE, unloaded the tokens over the weekend to pocket exponential gains.
ReserveBlock Announces RBX Token Listing on BitMart Exchange

Blockchain platform ReserveBlock has announced that its native asset will be listed on BitMart. The RBX market will open for trading on BitMart’s crypto exchange on February 8, 2023. The event follows recent listings on Bitrue and Deepcoin. RBX secures ReserveBlock’s open source network and used to validate the...
Under-the-Radar Altruistic Altcoin Soars 268% This Week Amid Crypto Platform Rebranding

An under-the-radar altcoin focused on blockchain gifting has ripped 268% this week amid exchanges announcing their support for its token rebranding. Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain project focused on enabling the creation, storage and gifting of on-chain presents like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its newly rebranded native token, GFT, has...
SEC’s Hester Peirce Blasts Agency’s Attack on Kraken’s Crypto Staking Platform

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce is blasting the agency’s decision to attack the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, forcing the company to eliminate its staking program and pay a $30 million fine. In an official letter of dissent, Peirce says the SEC’s repeated attempts to regulate the industry through enforcement are bad...
North Korea-Linked Crypto Theft Surpassed $600,000,000 in 2022, Shattering All-Time High: Report

North Korea reportedly stole an unprecedented amount of crypto assets in 2022 as the country continues to pursue its nuclear program. According to Reuters, a confidential report submitted by independent sanctions agencies to a United Nations security council committee estimates that North Korea-linked hackers stole $630 million in cryptocurrency last year.

