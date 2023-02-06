Read full article on original website
Gladstone chamber honors volunteers, businesses
GLADSTONE — The membership of the Gladstone Area Chamber of Commerce met in late January to celebrate the successes and accomplishments of the chamber and its members during the previous year. Along with honoring Bluesfest co-chairs Tom Frisby and Sid Robbins, Gladfest Chair Shelly True received accolades for her...
Ladies' Bunco Night on Feb. 23
GLADSTONE — The staff at Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St., is hosting Bunco Night at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. This is a game of 100% luck and 0% skill, so there is no experience needed to enjoy this fun ladies night out, according to the city's parks department.
Highest-paying science jobs in Kansas City
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Kansas City, MO-KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Blood drives coming up
As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come, according to the organization's press release. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O blood and platelet donors, are needed daily to meet demand.
Northland Symphony Orchestra concert features 3 soloists
The next Northland Symphony Orchestra concert is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The Strings and Friends concert will be at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, 7600 NW Barry Road, Kansas City. According to a post from the orchestra, “The acoustics of the beautiful chapel are perfect to feature our strings sections...
