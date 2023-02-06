Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
KEYT
Most young people aren’t getting latest Covid-19 booster, but they’re not filling hospital beds at three large health care systems
As the US mulls over its future Covid-19 vaccination plan, data from three large health care systems indicate that even though a small percentage of people under age 65 have gotten the new Covid-19 booster, people this age are not becoming severely ill and overwhelming hospitals. “Even if they’re not...
Comments / 0