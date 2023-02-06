GRANVILLE, Ohio (February 8, 2023) – The 2023 women's lacrosse preseason poll was just released by the North Coast Athletic Conference, and Denison University was picked just one point ahead of defending conference champion Kenyon College for first place. Denison totaled four of the seven first-place votes for 46 total points while Kenyon collected the remaining three first-place votes and totaled 45 points. The College of Wooster sits in third place with 32 points while rounding out the top-five is DePauw University with 26 points and Ohio Wesleyan University with 20 points.

