Greenville, NC

WITN

NC State, Duke women win on the road, UNC falls at Syracuse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -Saniya Rivers scored eight points in the third quarter and 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half to help No. 22 North Carolina State pull away from Wake Forest for a 51-42 win. The road win was the Wolfpack’s ninth straight over Wake Forest...
SYRACUSE, NY
WITN

Jeff Charles, Voice of the Pirates, has died

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The legendary Voice of the Pirates is no more. ECU Athletics shared that Jeff Charles died Friday. A source tells WITN that Charles suffered a heart attack while he was in New Orleans ahead of Saturday’s basketball game between ECU and Tulane. Charles has called...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Joyner’s big night is “not even the tip of the iceberg”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball took down Temple Wednesday night 67-52. Their 10th win at home and 16th victory of the season. The Pirates move into 3rd place in the conference standings. Farmville Central graduate Amiya Joyner had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win. She...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Buzzer Beater: Trinity Christian boys basketball hits half court shot to top Christ Covenant on Tuesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Greenville Tuesday night the boys basketball game between Trinity Christian and Christ Covenant came down to a shot at the final horn. The shot made by Trinity Christian’s Josh Murillo just over he had 14 points and 5 rebounds in the 46-45 buzzer-beater victory. The Tigers are 19-9. The Spartans fall to 10-11. Pretty awesome to see a game-winner like that.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Washington County varsity boys play for first time since brawl

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Friday night at the Washington County vs. Bertie County basketball game. “We have called extra security tonight, to make sure the fans are safe and teams are safe,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. It’s the first...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Five from Carteret join top barbecue cooks to go head-to-head in state championship this weekend in Kinston

KINSTON – Competition is heating up in Kinston this weekend where 28 of the best Whole Hog Barbecue cook teams will compete for a coveted state championship ring. The cooks have qualified to compete by winning a local North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned competition. The championship was originally slated to take place last fall, but a tropical storm forced the postponement. The event takes place this weekend in conjunction with the Whole Hog Barbecue Summit.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Complete renovation coming to Kinston park

A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education is trying to get more...
GREENVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Brewery, entertainment attraction coming to former Greenville textile mill

Two new tenants will be joining the Judson Mill District in Greenville — a historic textile mill-turned mixed-use community. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a national axe-throwing and entertainment spot, and Magnetic South Brewery, one of the Upstate’s highest-growth breweries, will be opening their newest locations in the Judson Mill District, according to a Hughes Agency news release.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville city manager’s past raises concerns

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville hired Joshua Ray as city manager back in September despite a string of controversy with Ray leaving one manager position for another in Tennessee. City manager Joshua Ray was censured last month by the International City/County Management Association for expressing interest in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location

The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man missing since Wednesday night

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a man they say was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. Christopher Smith, Jr. is described as a 34-year-old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and white...
GOLDSBORO, NC

