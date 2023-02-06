Read full article on original website
WITN
NC State, Duke women win on the road, UNC falls at Syracuse
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -Saniya Rivers scored eight points in the third quarter and 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half to help No. 22 North Carolina State pull away from Wake Forest for a 51-42 win. The road win was the Wolfpack’s ninth straight over Wake Forest...
WITN
DH Conley honors former basketball coach and Athletic Director with “Maloney Court”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley celebrated their longtime boys basketball coach and athletic director Rob Maloney Friday evening and their home gym floor will now be called “Maloney Court.” Coach spent decades guiding the Vikings and a number of his players were on hand for the ceremony held before the boys basketball game.
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
wcti12.com
Philly a slight favorite in big game, former ECU star looking for second ring
NEW BERN, Craven County — The biggest pro football game of the year is this weekend and Philadelphia and Kansas City are preparing. Philly is looking for their second championship in team history, same as former ECU star Linval Joseph. Joseph was signed late in the season and he...
WITN
Conley girls clinch conference title with football coach Nate Conner filling in, South Central boys grab share of title
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls closed out the regular season with a senior night victory over South Central 66-55 to claim their conference title outright. Vikings Kylah Silver had 34 points to lead all scorers. Krystal haddock had 15 points to help Conley to victory. The Vikings...
WITN
Jeff Charles, Voice of the Pirates, has died
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The legendary Voice of the Pirates is no more. ECU Athletics shared that Jeff Charles died Friday. A source tells WITN that Charles suffered a heart attack while he was in New Orleans ahead of Saturday’s basketball game between ECU and Tulane. Charles has called...
WITN
Joyner’s big night is “not even the tip of the iceberg”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball took down Temple Wednesday night 67-52. Their 10th win at home and 16th victory of the season. The Pirates move into 3rd place in the conference standings. Farmville Central graduate Amiya Joyner had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win. She...
WITN
Riverside boys basketball coach tweets following fight at Washington County
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - We shared about a fight that ended the Riverside-Martin at Washington County boys basketball game early on Tuesday night. Riverside head coach Bobby Williams made a statement about it on Twitter on Thursday night:. He continued to say:. The Knights who are eligible to play are...
WITN
Buzzer Beater: Trinity Christian boys basketball hits half court shot to top Christ Covenant on Tuesday night
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Greenville Tuesday night the boys basketball game between Trinity Christian and Christ Covenant came down to a shot at the final horn. The shot made by Trinity Christian’s Josh Murillo just over he had 14 points and 5 rebounds in the 46-45 buzzer-beater victory. The Tigers are 19-9. The Spartans fall to 10-11. Pretty awesome to see a game-winner like that.
WITN
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this season there has been a brawl at a Washington County High School basketball game where the Panthers players were not involved. It is a shame because the boys are now 18-1 after last night’s shortened 57-33 win over rival Riverside-Martin.
WITN
Washington County varsity boys play for first time since brawl
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Friday night at the Washington County vs. Bertie County basketball game. “We have called extra security tonight, to make sure the fans are safe and teams are safe,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. It’s the first...
carolinacoastonline.com
Five from Carteret join top barbecue cooks to go head-to-head in state championship this weekend in Kinston
KINSTON – Competition is heating up in Kinston this weekend where 28 of the best Whole Hog Barbecue cook teams will compete for a coveted state championship ring. The cooks have qualified to compete by winning a local North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned competition. The championship was originally slated to take place last fall, but a tropical storm forced the postponement. The event takes place this weekend in conjunction with the Whole Hog Barbecue Summit.
Goldsboro, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Goldsboro. The Lakewood High School basketball team will have a game with Rosewood High School on February 09, 2023, 13:30:00. The Lakewood High School basketball team will have a game with Rosewood High School on February 09, 2023, 15:00:00.
WNCT
Complete renovation coming to Kinston park
A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education is trying to get more...
WITN
East Carolina University holds an annual event to remind students they are loved
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has given a whole new meaning to the saying, “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes,” as ECU’s housing department hosted students honoring others’ everyday struggles, also known as the S.H.O.E.S event. Four hundred shoes were lined up across ECU’s...
gsabusiness.com
Brewery, entertainment attraction coming to former Greenville textile mill
Two new tenants will be joining the Judson Mill District in Greenville — a historic textile mill-turned mixed-use community. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a national axe-throwing and entertainment spot, and Magnetic South Brewery, one of the Upstate’s highest-growth breweries, will be opening their newest locations in the Judson Mill District, according to a Hughes Agency news release.
Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
WITN
Jacksonville city manager’s past raises concerns
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville hired Joshua Ray as city manager back in September despite a string of controversy with Ray leaving one manager position for another in Tennessee. City manager Joshua Ray was censured last month by the International City/County Management Association for expressing interest in...
WNCT
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of...
WITN
Goldsboro man missing since Wednesday night
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a man they say was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. Christopher Smith, Jr. is described as a 34-year-old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and white...
