FBI offering $10,000 reward for information leading to recovery of missing Dayton woman
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Cierra Chapman, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said during a news conference Friday afternoon.
Dayton man identified as victim of deadly crash in Harrison Twp. Wednesday night
A 41-year-old Dayton man was identified as the victim killed in Wednesday's crash on Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp., according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
Dayton woman indicted for fatal hit-and-run
Tajia Moore, 42, was indicted Feb. 9 by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for one count of Failure to Stop After an Accident, according to a release from Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
Dayton police asking for your help to solve 4-year-old killing
Damian Chancellor, 23, was shot in an alley behind a business in February 2019. Dayton police believe he was hit by gunfire during an altercation involving a group of people.
Arrest made in fatal Springfield shooting investigation
A man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries and a woman, 54-year-old Racquel Fowler of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton
Dispatch reported that the incident began as a domestic dispute and that a man had been stabbed.
Middletown Police hunt for suspect in 'series of shootings'
Feb. 9—Multiple police officers and K-9 units spent hours Thursday searching on and near Tytus Avenue and Beech Street for a suspect "in a series of shootings" who apparently fled in a vehicle that morning. Officers were at Woodside Cemetery attending a memorial service for Middletown police dog Koda,...
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
Authorities investigate double fatality crash
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
These 11 people were indicted in Clark County
Feb. 8—Eleven people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:. Joseph Roberts, 47: aggravated possession of drugs. Codey Boyer, 27: menacing by stalking, violating protection order. Cody S. Havens, 34, of Springfield: violating protection order. Charles J. Pyles, 44, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Man accused of impersonating parent, attempted kidnapping at Xenia school found competent for trial
A Greene County judge has determined if a Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child at an “Open House” event last year is competent to stand trial.
Dayton woman indicted for hit-and-run crash that killed 60-year-old man
A Dayton woman was indicted Thursday in connection to a hit and run crash in Harrison Township that killed a 60-year-old man.
Front porch of Dayton home collapses, no injuries reported
Emergency crews were called to respond after a front porch collapsed at a home in Dayton Thursday morning.
Springfield man charged with shooting, killing 53-year-old grandmother
Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman.
Police: 2 male suspects armed with knife stole pickup truck, personal property
Dayton Police responded to Free Pike where two suspects allegedly stole a pickup truck, work trailer, and some personal property.
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
Springfield police make arrest in shooting that left one dead and one injured
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division (SPD) officers have arrested a man on murder charges following the weekend shooting death of one woman and the injury of another person. William H. Calhoun, a 40-year-old man from Springfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge...
Dayton man formally charged, accused of shooting man in Oregon District food truck line
A man accused of shooting another man outside a food truck in the Oregon District has been formally charged.
