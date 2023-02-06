ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YAHOO!

Middletown Police hunt for suspect in 'series of shootings'

Feb. 9—Multiple police officers and K-9 units spent hours Thursday searching on and near Tytus Avenue and Beech Street for a suspect "in a series of shootings" who apparently fled in a vehicle that morning. Officers were at Woodside Cemetery attending a memorial service for Middletown police dog Koda,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Authorities investigate double fatality crash

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
YAHOO!

These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

Feb. 8—Eleven people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:. Joseph Roberts, 47: aggravated possession of drugs. Codey Boyer, 27: menacing by stalking, violating protection order. Cody S. Havens, 34, of Springfield: violating protection order. Charles J. Pyles, 44, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield police make arrest in shooting that left one dead and one injured

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division (SPD) officers have arrested a man on murder charges following the weekend shooting death of one woman and the injury of another person. William H. Calhoun, a 40-year-old man from Springfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy