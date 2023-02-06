ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Packers Trade Sends Aaron Rodgers To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers are one of the teams that are going to be on the lookout for a quarterback this off-season. They have tried to fill that void with the 2019 draft class the last two seasons but things have not gone according to plan. Sam Darnold started off strongly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Analysis Network

This Raiders-Vikings Trade Sends Hunter Renfrow To Minnesota

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a tough 2022 season. After recording his first 1,000-yard campaign during the 2021 season, he signed a two-year contract extension worth $32 million. It was a modest number, but the Raiders could already look to be getting out from under it this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Could Land Star Free Agent Defensive Tackle

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL in the 2022 season. After trading quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason to the Denver Broncos, many assumed they would be heading into a rebuild. That was not the case, as Pete Carroll and his staff did a wonderful job with the roster.
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Could Pursue Intriguing Cornerback In Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in crushing fashion against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy, who came into the season as the team’s No. 3 quarterback, was injured on their first drive of the game. His backup, Josh Johnson, was later forced out of the game with a concussion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Packers QB Jordan Love Mulling Possible Trade Request

The Green Bay Packers are going to have a lot to figure out in the 2023 off-season. After coming into this season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Packers are barely holding on when it comes to just qualifying for the postseason, as they are 5-8 with under a 12 percent chance of making the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens’ Mark Andrews Reveals Thoughts On Lamar Jackson’s Future

One of the biggest storylines this offseason in the NFL is the future of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson is set to hit free agency as he and the team were unable to come to a contract agreement last year and talks ended once the regular season began. has...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

3 Free Agents The Los Angeles Rams Should Pursue

The 2022 season was a difficult one for the Los Angeles Rams. The reigning Super Bowl champions didn’t even have a chance to defend their title as they fell woefully short of expectations. The Rams ended up going 5-12 during the season as injuries derailed any hopes they had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy