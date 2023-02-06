ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

The Longmont Leader

Longmont Community Fridges program set to expand, seeks donations

The soft launch of Longmont Community Fridges is complete, and the initiative is set to expand, Longmont Food Rescue Executive Director Naomi Curland said Tuesday. The organization partnered with the nonprofit Uproot Colorado to launch the initiative in the fall. Organizers began with two donated fridges, which now sit — filled with free food — at Agape Safe Haven, 10656 Park Ridge Ave., and Longmont United Hospital, at 950 Mountain View Ave.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

LTE: What does quality early childhood education look like?

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Public invited to comment on 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program applications

In Fall 2022, the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) invited local governments in Boulder County to apply for grant funding as part of the 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Subregional Share Call for Projects. This funding is eligible to be used for a wide variety of transportation projects, including bicycle and pedestrian improvements, bridge repair and replacement, roadway reconstruction, safety, and transit.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed

Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8

The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont out and about: Join in to collect seeds

Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont proclaims February as month to celebrate Black arts

Longmont City Council proclaimed February a month to celebrate and uplift Black history through art. The proclamation issued Tuesday highlights the work by the Boulder County branch of the NAACP’s Freedom Fund highlighting Black artists throughout the county this month, proclaiming February as “Celebrating Black history: Uplifting the community through the world of art.”
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

This week in Longmont: Winter Bike to Work Day

Winter Bike to Work Day is Friday, Feb. 10! Join others in Boulder County (and beyond) who brave the winter weather on bike to reach their destination. From 7:30-9 a.m., warm up with hot beverages and snacks at the Development Services Center, 385 Kimbark St. For safe cycling tips or route recommendations, contact Traffic Safety Coordinator Lauren Greenfield at 303-774-4547.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont improvements face huge budget constraints

Certain Longmont improvement projects will be delayed due to budget shortfalls, city council was told Tuesday night. Staff explained during a council workshop that the projects that will be delayed has not been determined, but economic constraints mean that major projects are falling short by millions of dollars. “We’re going...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Felix Reyna

March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Airport shuttle looks for a new home

Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Boulder County housing voucher lottery opens Wednesday

Boulder County renters can soon apply for one day only to be entered into a lottery for housing assistance vouchers. The Boulder County Housing and Human Services department will accept applications for up to 100 additional housing assistance vouchers at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The applications will be accepted online for one day only, after which a lottery will be conducted to select a list of applicants to determine eligibility and award vouchers.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
