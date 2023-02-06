Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longmont Community Fridges program set to expand, seeks donations
The soft launch of Longmont Community Fridges is complete, and the initiative is set to expand, Longmont Food Rescue Executive Director Naomi Curland said Tuesday. The organization partnered with the nonprofit Uproot Colorado to launch the initiative in the fall. Organizers began with two donated fridges, which now sit — filled with free food — at Agape Safe Haven, 10656 Park Ridge Ave., and Longmont United Hospital, at 950 Mountain View Ave.
LTE: What does quality early childhood education look like?
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
Public invited to comment on 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program applications
In Fall 2022, the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) invited local governments in Boulder County to apply for grant funding as part of the 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Subregional Share Call for Projects. This funding is eligible to be used for a wide variety of transportation projects, including bicycle and pedestrian improvements, bridge repair and replacement, roadway reconstruction, safety, and transit.
Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed
Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8
The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
Flagstaff Academy teacher named finalist for Educator of the Year award
A teacher at a Longmont school has been named a finalist for Colorado’s 2023 Charter School Educator of the Year award. Kahlie Benz, an educator at Flagstaff Academy Charter School, said she was “flabbergasted” when she found out she was nominated. “I fervently believe that education is...
Longmont out and about: Join in to collect seeds
Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
Longmont proclaims February as month to celebrate Black arts
Longmont City Council proclaimed February a month to celebrate and uplift Black history through art. The proclamation issued Tuesday highlights the work by the Boulder County branch of the NAACP’s Freedom Fund highlighting Black artists throughout the county this month, proclaiming February as “Celebrating Black history: Uplifting the community through the world of art.”
Firehouse Art Center fills galleries with displays from local artists
This Friday kicks off three Firehouse Art Center galleries. The showcase features work from local artists, with a focus on the recent artist in residency. The opening reception, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, marks the launch of the three showings. Work from Nancy Eastman, Patricia Aaron, Alicia McKim, Diane Deyo and Jill Rumley will be displayed through March 5.
Caribou Ranch Artist-in-Residence program accepting applications
The Parks & Open Space department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program at Caribou Ranch. Online applications will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 28. The program provides an opportunity for artists to pursue their work in the inspiring landscape and history of Caribou Ranch. By sharing their...
Community Resurrects Colorado Birth Center Closed by Private Equity Firm
When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton, Colorado, in October, the state lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups...
This week in Longmont: Winter Bike to Work Day
Winter Bike to Work Day is Friday, Feb. 10! Join others in Boulder County (and beyond) who brave the winter weather on bike to reach their destination. From 7:30-9 a.m., warm up with hot beverages and snacks at the Development Services Center, 385 Kimbark St. For safe cycling tips or route recommendations, contact Traffic Safety Coordinator Lauren Greenfield at 303-774-4547.
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
Artist organizes exhibitions in celebration of Black History Month
A Lafayette-based artist has organized and curated six exhibitions that feature the works of Black artists in Boulder County. Adderly Grant-Lord worked with the artists to showcase their talent in “Black Futures in Art: We’re Not Just History” — a series of six exhibitions that opened in Boulder and Lafayette.
Longmont improvements face huge budget constraints
Certain Longmont improvement projects will be delayed due to budget shortfalls, city council was told Tuesday night. Staff explained during a council workshop that the projects that will be delayed has not been determined, but economic constraints mean that major projects are falling short by millions of dollars. “We’re going...
Felix Reyna
March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
Airport shuttle looks for a new home
Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
Breaking: Boulder County housing voucher lottery opens Wednesday
Boulder County renters can soon apply for one day only to be entered into a lottery for housing assistance vouchers. The Boulder County Housing and Human Services department will accept applications for up to 100 additional housing assistance vouchers at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The applications will be accepted online for one day only, after which a lottery will be conducted to select a list of applicants to determine eligibility and award vouchers.
Micron begins global layoffs, Longmont office impacted
More than a dozen Micron employees were laid off from the company’s Longmont office this week, according to workers who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect their jobs. The computer memory chip maker announced in late December it would reduce its workforce by 10%, as the demand for...
