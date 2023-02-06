ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Citadel gains in January leading early 2023 hedge fund industry returns

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qM0aN_0keJxVim00

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ken Griffin's Citadel extended its winning streak with gains in January, weeks after ending 2022 with a $16 billion gain, the biggest profit ever earned by a hedge fund.

Citadel's flagship Wellington fund posted a 2.08% increase in January, according to an investor. The fund climbed 4.8% in December and ended 2022 with a 38.1% gain, said the person, who requested anonymity to speak about the private fund's returns.

Citadel did not tell investors what fueled the gains. They did, however, top early returns from several rivals.

Tiger Global Management gained 2.1%, Point72 Asset Management reported a 1.31% gain in January, while Balyasny Asset Management was up 0.70% in January after having gained 10% last year. Other funds posted small losses. Millennium Management's International fund was off 0.43%. Representatives for the funds declined to comment.

After a brutal 2022 when fears of faster-paced interest rate hikes and geopolitical turmoil sent the S&P 500 (.SPX) tumbling 20%, early 2023 offered glimmers of hope for investors. There were signals that the pace of rate hikes may soon slow, which helped spark early gains. Some companies also posted strong earnings.

The S&P 500 gained 6.2% in January while the Nasdaq Composite index (.IXIC) climbed 11%

Hedge funds are just now compiling their January numbers, and investors will be informed in the coming days, analysts said. The average hedge fund gained 2.12% through Feb. 2, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. The average hedge fund lost 4.20% last year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Reuters

MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now

While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Metaco, a provider of crypto custody technology, has hired former-IBM digital asset specialist Peter DeMeo and made several other key appointments as the company shrugs off tough market conditions and prepares to drive the next phase ofbig-business crypto adoption.
AUSTIN, TX
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Aecom (ACM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.32MM shares of Aecom (ACM). This represents 10.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2023 they reported 13.50MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

Apple beat the Nasdaq last year and is a good buy -- particularly if its valuation dropped even lower during a downturn. Dollar General just might be as close to recession-proof as you can get. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Analytics Firm Elementus Triples in Valuation Despite Crypto Winter

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Blockchain data analytics firm Elementus has raised$10 million in a Series A extension round at a $160 million valuation, according to a press release. The funding comes a little more than a year after Elementus raised $12 million at a $52 million valuation, a notable valuation leap during a crypto bear market in which fundraising in January fell 91% year over year. The capital from the ParaFi Capital-led round will go toward hiring and new product development.
AUSTIN, TX
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Poised for Bull Runs

Following a disappointing 2022, the stock market has gained significantly in the first month of the new year, generating fresh optimism. Moreover, consumer sentiment has been improving. Therefore, quality stocks...
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy