Honored: Tyler Tolles selected as Elks Teen of the Month

St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Tyler Tolles has been selected as the December Elks Student of the Month.

Tyler is an outstanding young man who excels as a student, athlete, and community member. When Tyler learned he had received this award, he stated, It is good to be recognized for this award; many other students qualify as well." Tyler's response is not unexpected, as he is a very humble soul who cares about others and their feelings.

As a student, Tyler is constantly learning and participating in what is happening. According to one teacher, Mr. Meeuwsen, Tyler is just outstanding, he wants to learn and is interested in the world around him and how it works, he is the type of student that makes it fun to be a teacher." Tyler's work is excellent as well, and his responses to questions are always thoughtful and engaging. Tyler helps to make a classroom a better place to be.

As an athlete, Tyler participates in football, basketball, and golf. He has been the team captain in all three sports due not only to his athletic ability but also his leadership.

An inspirational quote by Sam Ewing states, 'Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, some don't turn up at all.' According to his football coach, Mr. Young, "Tyler has always been willing to turn up his sleeves and put in the work needed in and out of the classroom. He is an excellent representation of what is best about St. Helens High School."

Tyler not only finds the time for school and athletics, but he has also found time to work with local youth as a kids' basketball coach. He is enjoying it a lot and smiles when people bring it up.

Tyles plans to attend Lewis and Clark College in Portland, where he will study Media and Rhetoric Studies.

Tyler feels his best quality is his work ethic. "I give 100% in everything I do."

Congratulations, Tyler!

The Student of the Month is a partnership between the St. Helens Elks and St. Helens High School designed to highlight the achievements of local students.