navasotanews.com
Petition for county-wide Emergency Services District denied by Grimes County Commissioners
After months of rumblings of an Emergency Services District for all of Grimes County, a decision has been made: There will be no ESD. At the most recent meeting of commissioner court, Commissioner David Tullos told court that the plan does not meet feasibility requirements, according to Texas Constitution, and Health and Safety Code.
fox44news.com
Aquilla woman killed in Grimes County crash
Iola, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Aquilla woman has died in a head-on crash between two pickups near Iola in Grimes County. Kimberly Lynn Roberts, of Aquilla, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash – which occurred 2.5 miles north of Iola, on FM-39.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County to complete buyout of 110 homes flooded in 2016 rain events
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After back-to-back rain events in 2016 flooded dozens of homes, Montgomery County is hoping to wrap up the final buyout of some of those properties and permanently remove them from the flood plain. To date, 60 homes have been…
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
KBTX.com
Part of FM 39 in Grimes County closed while troopers work fatal crash
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash in Grimes County between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 is closed while troopers work the crash. DPS says one person...
mocomotive.com
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
navasotanews.com
Grimes County judge sentences Waller man to 8 years for Indecency with a Child
For the second time in one week, the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office has sent another child sex offender to prison. They say that on Monday, 50 year old Randy Tomczak of Waller pleaded guilty to one county of Indecency with a Child by contact. In November 2019, two...
navasotanews.com
Three members of St. Joseph Grimes Hospital staff injured in physical altercation with patient
Reports of a physical disturbance at the St. Joseph Grimes Hospital location resulted in a couple injuries, and arrest warrants issued out for a Navasota man. Around 6:15 am on Tuesday, Navasota PD arrived to find the male patient had assaulted three members of hospital staff. Guards from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there for an unrelated reason, assisted the staff before arrival of officers.
navasotanews.com
Minor crash in College Station lands Navasota man in jail when he is caught with PCP-dipped cigarette
A Navasota man awaiting three criminal trials in Brazos County remains in jail after being caught smoking PCP, and Driving while Intoxicated. The arrest report from College Station police says they responded to a minor crash call on Texas Avenue last Friday night. A witness said their car was hit, and the other driver appeared to be asleep in the seat.
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
KBTX.com
Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
East Texas News
Inspiration Village closing at end of month
TRINITY — Because of new regulations passed by the state, Inspiration Village, a working ranch for mentally challenged adolescents and adults, will shutter its operation. The ranch has been open and serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from Trinity, Houston, Walker, San Jacinto, and Polk counties since 2010.
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Conroe, Montgomery, including new Lupe Tortilla
Read more below for the latest five new projects that have been filed in the Conroe and Montgomery area. (Community Impact staff) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe and Montgomery areas? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas
On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.
bluebonnetnews.com
Hunt underway for missing San Jacinto County girl
A search is underway in San Jacinto County after a 12-year-old girl disappeared Wednesday afternoon not long after getting off her school bus, authorities say. Rachel Savell was last seen in the 800 block of Lower Vann Road off of FM 2025 in the Coldspring area of San Jacinto County. Authorities are investigating the case as a possible abduction.
mocomotive.com
Magnolia woman indicted in pit bull attack
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted on Tuesday the owner of three pit bulls that critically injured a Magnolia woman last June. Angela Nicole Leach, 34, faces a charge of third-degree felony attack by a dog causing serious bodily injury. Leach was arrested Nov. 14 and is being held on a $5,000 bail at the Montgomery County Jail.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
Missing 12-year-old San Jacinto County girl found safe, sheriff's office says
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A missing girl out of San Jacinto County was found safe hours after she was reported missing Wednesday night. The sheriff's office said the 12-year-old, was last seen walking down her driveway in the Coldspring area. Authorities said she was searching for her phone after she got off the school bus.
navasotanews.com
Navasota man charged with multiple felonies after being tasered by College Station police
A vehicle flagged for no insurance stopped by College Station police devolves into a Navasota man being tasered, and facing numerous felony charges. The car was stopped near Harvey Mitchell Parkway early Sunday morning. The report says that upon making contact, 34 year old Justin Jerome Hearld of Navasota was asked to step out of the vehicle, and was seen by the officer handing a bag of marijuana to his passenger.
