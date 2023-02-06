Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Related
Stanford Daily
Wild-stats broken: Cameron Brink breaks her own blocks record in bounce-back win over Arizona
No. 6 Stanford (23-3, 11-2 Pac-12) comfortably defeated No. 17 Arizona (18-6, 9-3 Pac-12) 84-60 after a dominant second-half display on the road. The Cardinal used its height advantage to stifle the Wildcats on both sides of the ball, with physically imposing performances by junior forward Cameron Brink and freshman center Lauren Betts.
Stanford Daily
Opinion | The hidden cost of disordered eating at Stanford
In a survey of the Stanford student body conducted in 2020 by Mila Camargo ’22 M.A. ’23, 92.1% of students** said they would modify their body (i.e. lose weight, gain muscle or change the size/shape of specific body parts) if they could. In that same survey, 67.7% of participants indicated that Stanford culture exerts pressure to look a certain way.
Stanford Daily
Is there more construction on campus than normal? The numbers say no.
Stanford has initiated at least 2,334 construction projects since 2000, with 28 of these projects currently in progress, according to data from the University’s Land, Buildings and Real Estate (LBRE) division gathered on Feb. 8. Here’s what the data tells us about construction at Stanford. The LBRE website...
Stanford Daily
Turning ‘hurt into change’: CA Attorney General Rob Bonta talks gun violence
California Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke at Stanford Law School (SLS) on Thursday, discussing climate legislation, tackling gun violence and proposing pathways to public service. Speaking to an audience of Stanford undergraduates, law students and community members, Bonta rebuked a piece of advice he was given early on in his...
Stanford Daily
Meet Gatito, the campus cat taking over hearts and dorm rooms
It’s not unusual for frequenters of Stern dining or residents of Casa Zapata to spot a black-and-white cat slinking around tables and purring down hallways. The welcome visitor, known for his ability to find the best nooks, crannies and stretches of sunlight to take his naps, is a rescue from Fresno County named Gatito Guillermo (typically referred to as Gatito) and one of the many pets owned by Zapata Resident Fellow (RF) Elvira Prieto ’96.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Hospital security staff join with Teamsters union
More than 150 security guards and dispatchers at Stanford Hospital are now being represented by Teamsters Local 856, according to a press release from the union released Monday morning. This news comes several months after allegations that Stanford Health Care (SHC) illegally threatened security staff over efforts to unionize in August.
Stanford Daily
Police Blotter: Vandalism, stalking, petty theft
This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Appropriation of lost property between...
Comments / 0