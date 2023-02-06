ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion | The hidden cost of disordered eating at Stanford

In a survey of the Stanford student body conducted in 2020 by Mila Camargo ’22 M.A. ’23, 92.1% of students** said they would modify their body (i.e. lose weight, gain muscle or change the size/shape of specific body parts) if they could. In that same survey, 67.7% of participants indicated that Stanford culture exerts pressure to look a certain way.
Is there more construction on campus than normal? The numbers say no.

Stanford has initiated at least 2,334 construction projects since 2000, with 28 of these projects currently in progress, according to data from the University’s Land, Buildings and Real Estate (LBRE) division gathered on Feb. 8. Here’s what the data tells us about construction at Stanford. The LBRE website...
Meet Gatito, the campus cat taking over hearts and dorm rooms

It’s not unusual for frequenters of Stern dining or residents of Casa Zapata to spot a black-and-white cat slinking around tables and purring down hallways. The welcome visitor, known for his ability to find the best nooks, crannies and stretches of sunlight to take his naps, is a rescue from Fresno County named Gatito Guillermo (typically referred to as Gatito) and one of the many pets owned by Zapata Resident Fellow (RF) Elvira Prieto ’96.
Stanford Hospital security staff join with Teamsters union

More than 150 security guards and dispatchers at Stanford Hospital are now being represented by Teamsters Local 856, according to a press release from the union released Monday morning. This news comes several months after allegations that Stanford Health Care (SHC) illegally threatened security staff over efforts to unionize in August.
Police Blotter: Vandalism, stalking, petty theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Appropriation of lost property between...

