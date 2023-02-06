ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New Jersey Bureau of Securities orders 3 ‘pig butcher’ frauds to cease and desist

New Jersey’s Bureau of Securities has ordered three website operators to halt the offering of fraudulent virtual currency investment opportunities to the public. The three cryptocurrency entities blacklisted by the regulator include Meta Capitals Limited, Cresttrademining Limited, and Forex Market Trade, which the regulator says are engaged in pig-butchering scams. In a statement, the state’s regulator warned citizens to be wary of the version of romance scams “where perpetrators essentially fatten victims up and then swindle them of all their funds.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Former Coinbase staffer pleads guilty to insider trading

A former Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) product manager will go down in history as the first digital asset exchange staffer to be convicted of insider trading. On Tuesday, ex-Coinbase staffer Ishan Wahi pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Wahi, his brother Nikhil and a friend named Sameer Ramani were charged with insider trading in July 2022 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The charges marked what the Department of Justice triumphantly called the “first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case.”
NEW YORK STATE
3AC co-founders ‘shamelessly’ refuse to comply with subpoena, liquidators say

The founders of collapsed digital asset hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) have refused to comply with a subpoena while “shamelessly” posting on social media and trying to raise money to build a new exchange, liquidators have claimed in the latest court filing. The liquidators’ motion to issue...
SEC probes Kraken for unregistered securities, threatens Coinbase staking

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to have the Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Kraken digital asset exchanges squarely in its sights for dealing in unregistered securities. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the SEC is probing the San Francisco-based Kraken over whether the cryptocurrency exchange offered unregistered securities to...
UK High Court accepts Craig Wright’s claim over Bitcoin database ownership

The U.K. High Court has ruled that a landmark claim over the ownership of the Bitcoin database and the Bitcoin white paper has enough prospect of success that it’s defendants can be served out of the jurisdiction. The claim is brought by Dr. Craig Wright and is against the...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong and other crypto bigwigs are raging about the 'lazy' SEC's crackdown on Kraken's staking service. Here's what 9 luminaries have to say.

Kraken will shut down its US crypto "staking" program and pay $30 million to settle SEC charges. It's the regulator's first big crackdown on firms that offer a return to customers who stake their crypto. Here's what 9 top voices in the crypto world have to say about the Kraken...
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
Coinbase Receives Bad News

The SEC just forced cryptocurrency exchange rival Kraken to shut down its U.S. staking service and pay a $30 million fine.
Yuga Labs settles BAYC trademark lawsuit, but tougher legal battles await

Yuga Labs, the company behind the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible token (NFT) collection, has settled with a developer whom it accused of playing a key role in a trademark infringement venture. Yuga accused Thomas Lehman of building the website and smart contracts used to sell 10,000 “counterfeit”...
Ethereum drags down crypto market in wake of Kraken staking ban, investors fear more SEC enforcement

Ether led the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in losses on Friday following crypto exchange Kraken's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s announcement on Thursday of a $30 million settlement with Kraken, related to the exchange’s staking product, caused crypto prices to tumble, ending weeks of upward momentum.
PayPal Held Over $600 Million in $BTC, $ETH and Others at End of 2022, Filing Reveals

Fintech giant PayPal held, as of December 31, 2022, a total of $604 million in various cryptocurrencies on behalf of its customers, including Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Litecoin ($LTC), and Bitcoin Cash ($BCH). The holdings were revealed in its annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)....
Ethereum on verge of FUD? Coinbase CEO tweet ruffles feathers

Coinbase CEO’s tweet sparked speculation on SEC’s new crypto rulings. New regulations could impact the crypto industry and lead to problems. The crypto world has been buzzing for the last 24 hours, thanks to a tweet by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. The speculation triggered by the tweet revolved around the potential impact of the SEC’s new rulings on the crypto space.
Interpol working on policing the metaverse—but what’s a metaverse crime?

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) is working to police crime in the metaverse, even as the debate rages on about how extensive the punishment for such crime should be. Interpol has built its own virtual reality (VR) space where its officers can attend meetings and train on the metaverse....
Kraken fined $30M by SEC, agrees to halt US customer staking programs

The Kraken cryptocurrency exchange will pay $30 million and give up its U.S. token-staking business to settle a complaint by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), leaving rival Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) bracing for impact. On Thursday, the SEC announced that two Kraken entities—Payward Ventures Inc. and Payward Trading Ltd—had...
Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking

Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.

