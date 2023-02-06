ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Navasota man with three prior family violence convictions given 10 year sentence for choking Bryan woman

By Andre Perrard
navasotanews.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
BRENHAM, TX
navasotanews.com

Minor crash in College Station lands Navasota man in jail when he is caught with PCP-dipped cigarette

A Navasota man awaiting three criminal trials in Brazos County remains in jail after being caught smoking PCP, and Driving while Intoxicated. The arrest report from College Station police says they responded to a minor crash call on Texas Avenue last Friday night. A witness said their car was hit, and the other driver appeared to be asleep in the seat.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Local Arrests Includes A Jail Inmate’s Third Assault And A Woman Charged With Burglary And Interfering With Child Custody

A Brazos County jail inmate is arrested for assaulting a third person since returning to jail on January 24. A sheriff’s office arrest report states 27 year old Monteco Hill of Bryan struck another inmate in the face with enough force to cause the victim to fall to the floor and leave a bruise and swelling. Hill is also charged with assaulting two detention officers. One of the officers went to the hospital for treatment of head injuries. Hill, who returned to jail on a charge of violating probation after striking a school resource officer almost ten years ago, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $270,000 dollars.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

STAFF MEMBERS AT NAVASOTA HOSPITAL ASSAULTED, POLICE SAY

Navasota police are investigating an assault at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police responded to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a physical disturbance between a patient and hospital staff. Officers arrived on scene and found a male patient, from Navasota, who they say had...
NAVASOTA, TX
navasotanews.com

Navasota man charged with multiple felonies after being tasered by College Station police

A vehicle flagged for no insurance stopped by College Station police devolves into a Navasota man being tasered, and facing numerous felony charges. The car was stopped near Harvey Mitchell Parkway early Sunday morning. The report says that upon making contact, 34 year old Justin Jerome Hearld of Navasota was asked to step out of the vehicle, and was seen by the officer handing a bag of marijuana to his passenger.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
navasotanews.com

Three members of St. Joseph Grimes Hospital staff injured in physical altercation with patient

Reports of a physical disturbance at the St. Joseph Grimes Hospital location resulted in a couple injuries, and arrest warrants issued out for a Navasota man. Around 6:15 am on Tuesday, Navasota PD arrived to find the male patient had assaulted three members of hospital staff. Guards from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there for an unrelated reason, assisted the staff before arrival of officers.
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Awaiting 12 Trials Returns To Jail

For the second time in five months, a Bryan man facing 12 trials in Brazos County courts is back in jail because a bonding company did not want him as a client. Online records show 27 year old Rafael Trejo is awaiting trials in two felony cases, one involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of controlled substance from last February, and the other for drug possession in August of 2020.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Man dead in officer-involved shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The serving of a search warrant leads to an officer-involved shooting in College Station. Police were serving the warrant in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. During this time, officers encountered a man armed with a shotgun. The man fired at the officers – leading to one of the officers firing back at the man with the shotgun. Police also said there were other adults in the residence at the time.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy