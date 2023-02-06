Navasota man with three prior family violence convictions given 10 year sentence for choking Bryan woman

A Brazos County jail inmate is arrested for assaulting a third person since returning to jail on January 24. A sheriff’s office arrest report states 27 year old Monteco Hill of Bryan struck another inmate in the face with enough force to cause the victim to fall to the floor and leave a bruise and swelling. Hill is also charged with assaulting two detention officers. One of the officers went to the hospital for treatment of head injuries. Hill, who returned to jail on a charge of violating probation after striking a school resource officer almost ten years ago, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $270,000 dollars.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO