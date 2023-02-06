Navasota man with three prior family violence convictions given 10 year sentence for choking Bryan woman

Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
navasotanews.com
Minor crash in College Station lands Navasota man in jail when he is caught with PCP-dipped cigarette
A Navasota man awaiting three criminal trials in Brazos County remains in jail after being caught smoking PCP, and Driving while Intoxicated. The arrest report from College Station police says they responded to a minor crash call on Texas Avenue last Friday night. A witness said their car was hit, and the other driver appeared to be asleep in the seat.
navasotanews.com
Grimes County judge sentences Waller man to 8 years for Indecency with a Child
For the second time in one week, the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office has sent another child sex offender to prison. They say that on Monday, 50 year old Randy Tomczak of Waller pleaded guilty to one county of Indecency with a Child by contact. In November 2019, two...
KBTX.com
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New court documents obtained by KBTX reveal the probable cause College Station police had Wednesday when they executed a trio of early morning search warrants at homes across the city that eventually ended with a man dead and a police officer on leave pending the outcome of a Texas Rangers investigation.
wtaw.com
Local Arrests Includes A Jail Inmate’s Third Assault And A Woman Charged With Burglary And Interfering With Child Custody
A Brazos County jail inmate is arrested for assaulting a third person since returning to jail on January 24. A sheriff’s office arrest report states 27 year old Monteco Hill of Bryan struck another inmate in the face with enough force to cause the victim to fall to the floor and leave a bruise and swelling. Hill is also charged with assaulting two detention officers. One of the officers went to the hospital for treatment of head injuries. Hill, who returned to jail on a charge of violating probation after striking a school resource officer almost ten years ago, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $270,000 dollars.
KBTX.com
A teen jailed for triple shooting in Bryan last spring faces more charges
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old accused of shooting 3 people in Bryan is facing more charges. Police say, Donald Malveaux Jr., is now charged with evading arrest and theft in addition to his previous charges. The new charges come after police were able to link Malveaux to a stolen...
kwhi.com
STAFF MEMBERS AT NAVASOTA HOSPITAL ASSAULTED, POLICE SAY
Navasota police are investigating an assault at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police responded to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a physical disturbance between a patient and hospital staff. Officers arrived on scene and found a male patient, from Navasota, who they say had...
wtaw.com
13 Year Old Bryan ISD Student Arrested After Pointing A Knife At Another Student Inside A School
Bryan police school resource officers arrest a 13 year old on a charge of threatening another student with a knife. This took place Wednesday morning at Jane Long intermediate school. BPD reports no one was hurt, no other students were threatened or armed, and there was no lockdown. The threat...
navasotanews.com
Navasota man charged with multiple felonies after being tasered by College Station police
A vehicle flagged for no insurance stopped by College Station police devolves into a Navasota man being tasered, and facing numerous felony charges. The car was stopped near Harvey Mitchell Parkway early Sunday morning. The report says that upon making contact, 34 year old Justin Jerome Hearld of Navasota was asked to step out of the vehicle, and was seen by the officer handing a bag of marijuana to his passenger.
navasotanews.com
Three members of St. Joseph Grimes Hospital staff injured in physical altercation with patient
Reports of a physical disturbance at the St. Joseph Grimes Hospital location resulted in a couple injuries, and arrest warrants issued out for a Navasota man. Around 6:15 am on Tuesday, Navasota PD arrived to find the male patient had assaulted three members of hospital staff. Guards from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there for an unrelated reason, assisted the staff before arrival of officers.
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas
On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road. Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time. “I normally get here...
Texas A&M student sentenced 8 years for 2021 shooting, victim's family says 'we forgive him'
The then-junior in college fired two shots at a van an 11-year-old was riding in with her family. She was hit in the hip and abdomen and underwent surgery to remove a bullet that damaged her organs.
wtaw.com
Man Who Fired At College Station Police During A Search Warrant Is Killed
College Station police officers were shot at Wednesday morning while attempting to serve a search warrant. Police chief Billy Couch said one officer returned fire at a man who fired a shotgun. The man with the shotgun was killed. He was identified as 22 year old Mark Bennett Hopkins of...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Awaiting 12 Trials Returns To Jail
For the second time in five months, a Bryan man facing 12 trials in Brazos County courts is back in jail because a bonding company did not want him as a client. Online records show 27 year old Rafael Trejo is awaiting trials in two felony cases, one involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of controlled substance from last February, and the other for drug possession in August of 2020.
KBTX.com
Part of FM 39 in Grimes County closed while troopers work fatal crash
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash in Grimes County between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 is closed while troopers work the crash. DPS says one person...
KBTX.com
College Station patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver after pulling over another drunk driver
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is reminding the community about the danger of drinking and driving. Early morning Friday, an officer’s patrol car was hit by someone who, police determined, was intoxicated. Authorities say officers were blocking the inside southbound lane at Wellborn Road...
KBTX.com
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Wednesday morning when College Station police served a search warrant at a residence on Spring Loop, CSPD Chief Billy Couch said. Police say 22-year-old Mark Bennett Hopkins was killed after he fired shots at College Station officers. The warrant was one...
fox44news.com
Man dead in officer-involved shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The serving of a search warrant leads to an officer-involved shooting in College Station. Police were serving the warrant in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. During this time, officers encountered a man armed with a shotgun. The man fired at the officers – leading to one of the officers firing back at the man with the shotgun. Police also said there were other adults in the residence at the time.
Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago was executed on Wednesday, the sixth inmate to be put to death in the U.S. this year and the second in as many days. John Balentine,...
