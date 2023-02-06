Read full article on original website
Around the Door: Groundhog Day in Ellison Bay
Sun Prairie, Wisconsin’s famous groundhog, Jimmy, saw his shadow last week on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, forecasting six more weeks of winter – a message passed along via this Door County tree posting, captured by Rosann Hollinger. (With all due respect to Jimmy, it sure didn’t feel like winter this week with temperatures above freezing and everything all amelt.)
Student Art Featured at Hope Church Art Alcoves
During February, the Hope Church Art Alcoves Gallery is exhibiting artwork by juniors and seniors from Gibraltar, Sevastopol, Sturgeon Bay and Southern Door high schools. The gallery is open during normal church hours, but subject to other activities. It’s best to call ahead to confirm whether the gallery is open.
Wine Trails: A Sense of History at von Stiehl
As I walked toward the impressive stone structure on Navarino Street in Algoma that’s home to von Stiehl Winery, a plaque on the wall drew my attention. It certified that the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The inside of the building was built in 1868 and served as the original home of Ahnapee Brewery. Original wooden floors and ceiling, stone walls and an ornate bar that covered two of the walls in the tasting room left me with a slight sense of awe and intimidation.
Compost-Bin Group Buy Available
The Climate Change Coalition’s Door Community Compost Initiative is partnering with the City of Sturgeon Bay, Sturgeon Bay Utilities, the Village of Egg Harbor and the nonprofit Recycling Connections to begin a compost-bin group buy to support its composting mission throughout the county. This reduced-price compost-bin sale is offered...
Opposition Dominates DNR Hearing on S&S Jerseyland Dairy Expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducted a two-hour public hearing via Zoom Tuesday morning to take testimony on the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy expansion plans as part of renewing its permit as a large-scale farm known as a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO). Those who testified were given...
Colvin Expands Pediatric Practice to Algoma
Dr. Shane Colvin, a pediatrician at Door County Medical Center (DCMC), is expanding his practice to Algoma starting March 14. Colvin graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine, completed his residency at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison and has been with DCMC since July 2021. Learn...
Sturgeon Bay Preps for Fire & Ice Weekend
Sturgeon Bay is the place to be Feb. 17-18 when Destination Sturgeon Bay and Stone Harbor Resort present the city’s biggest party of the winter: the Fire & Ice Festival. The weekend begins with a luminary-lit hike at Crossroads at Big Creek on Friday, 5-7 pm, complete with hot cocoa and bonfires.
Door County’s Largest Child Care Center Ready for Construction
What will be Door County’s largest licensed child care facility has been cleared for construction at the intersection of Gordon Road and Old Highway Road, just west of the Culver’s in Sevastopol. “We break ground in March and will open in January 2024,” said Alexis Fuller, executive director...
“Hopper” Reading at Third Avenue PlayWorks
Third Avenue PlayWorks (TAP) is staging a live reading of playwright John Maclay’s Hopper on Feb. 12, 2 pm. Alan Kopischke will direct the reading featuring Marcy Kearns. In Hopper, a storyteller arrives to tell a story about a girl who has one leg, true love and a virus. It’s an unusual ride filled with humor, heart and tragedy.
Yen and Restorative Yoga Workshop
Reiki master Rebecca Sheesley is leading a yen and restorative yoga workshop Feb. 19, 6-7:30 pm, at STUDIO234. Yen and restorative yoga are gentle practices in which all of the poses are done on the floor, supported by props, to encourage deep relaxation and optimal energy flow throughout the body.
Door County Reads Keynote Features Andrew Graff
During the opening remarks of his Feb. 4 keynote, 2023 Door County Reads featured author Andrew Graff read a poem that he wrote about Wisconsin while he was driving north on Highway 41 from Ohio. Then he spoke more in depth to a group of about 50 in-person attendees at the Sturgeon Bay High School auditorium while additional participants watched via live stream. Joining him in conversation before answering questions from the audience was award-winning short-story writer Rebecca Meacham. Photo by Grace Johnson.
Poetry Group Reunites at Write On
A poetry group known as The Sheets will host a reunion reading Feb. 18, 1:30-3:30 pm, at Write On, Door County. The Sheets originally met at Conkey’s Bookstore in Appleton during the late 1990s to read, write, critique, support and celebrate the company of fellow writers. Collectively, group members have published more than a dozen books and earned numerous accolades for their poetry and other writing, and Karla Huston and Bruce Dethlefsen have both served as Wisconsin’s poet laureate.
2023 Valentine’s Day Happenings
Singles Awareness Day is upon us. Are you looking for something to do with your special someone – or just looking for an excuse to gorge yourself on chocolate? Either way, we’ve got you covered. Partner Yoga. Feb. 11, 5 pm. Kind Soul Yoga, 9331 Spring Road in...
Soil Health, Farm Sustainability Featured at Peninsula Pride Meeting
Speakers will offer programs on soil health and farm sustainability during the annual meeting of Peninsula Pride Farms, set for Feb. 14, 9:30 am – 3:15 pm. The presenters will be Dr. Lee Briese, an independent crop consultant from central North Dakota; Shawn Wesener, a data-collection specialist for Farmers for Sustainable Food; Nathaniel Baeumler, a scientist in the water-quality division of Houston Engineering; and Mark Witecha, the soil and watershed-management section manager for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
14 Love Stories at M3
Fewer than four months new to Door County – after leaving their relatives and home in Kyiv, Ukraine – Oleh and Olena Izbenko are turning their love and gratitude outward through a pop-up event on the day of all love: Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. 14 Love Stories...
Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore
Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
Bundle Up Campaign Gathers 1,002 Items
The Destination Door County welcome center partnered with community tourism organizations in Baileys Harbor, Door County North, Egg Harbor, Ephraim, Fish Creek, Sister Bay and Sturgeon Bay for the Door County Bundle Up campaign, which had collected 1,002 new or gently used cold-weather clothing items from community members by its conclusion in January.
DCHS Featured Pet: Nala
Meet Nala! This beautiful, 3-year-old cat is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. She weighs nine pounds and has a stunning blue coat and gorgeous green eyes. Like all cats at WHS, Nala (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51847712) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home...
Nominations Open for Golden Heart Awards
The 21st Golden Heart Awards celebration – honoring volunteers who support Door County nonprofits – is planned for April 19 at Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay. Nominations are being accepted in the categories of arts and culture, adult, environmental stewardship, group, Karl May Lifetime of Service, and youth (high school seniors). The high school nominee will be asked to submit an essay on volunteerism.
Primary Election Races: Nasewaupee, Sister Bay Candidates
Feb. 21 is the primary election, April 4 the general election. People all across Door County have stepped up this election season to take a run at public office. Some are asking voters for a chance to continue to serve, but many more for the Feb. 21 primary are new faces with diverse backgrounds and experiences.
