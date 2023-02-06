Read full article on original website
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
247Sports
Florida, Clemson speak on passing of Kaleb Boateng
Florida football coach Billy Napier and the UF football program issued statements Friday on the passing of former walk-on offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng, which has shocked and saddened the community. Following reports Thursday night that Boateng had passed away, the Gators acknowledged the news shortly after 1 p.m. Boateng's cause...
247Sports
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of Clemson’s Visit to UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters Friday afternoon as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels’ ACC basketball game Saturday afternoon against ACC co-leader Clemson (2 p.m., ESPN2). UNC (15-9 overall, 7-6 ACC) is coming off its 92-85 loss...
247Sports
Georgia football: Landen Thomas junior highlights of 2024 5-star TE commitment
Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County class of 2024 five-star tight end Landen Thomas, announced his commitment to Georgia back in July, two days after his teammate, four-star Ny Carr pledged to the Dawgs. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior chose Georgia over Michigan, Florida State, Florida, and 29 other offers. Watch his junior...
247Sports
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
247Sports
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
Red and Black
Former Georgia tennis star Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old. "We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
yourislandnews.com
Sorry Clemson Turning Point, no cookie for you
On February 1, a group of Clemson students dubbing themselves the “official” campus chapter of Turning Point USA, staged an “Affirmative Action Bake Sale.” The display table featured an assortment of cookies listed at different prices. That wouldn’t be worth mentioning except for how the prices were assigned – not based on the type or number of cookies but on the ethnicity of the would-be consumer.
power98fm.com
Two Carolina High Schools Recognized as Top 25 Basketball Teams in U.S.
It’s not often that you get a high school from Concord, North Carolina put on a nationally ranked list for one of the top basketball programs in the country. Max Preps puts out a weekly list of the top 25 high school basketball teams in the nation. This week Central Cabarrus High School debuted on the list at number 23.
thetigercu.com
Investigation confirms liquid from boiled peanuts poured on allergic KA pledge
In the fall of 2021, rumors swirled across Clemson's campus that fraternity brothers poured the liquid from boiled peanuts on a peanut-allergic pledge. An investigation by the fraternity's national office and the Clemson University Police Department has confirmed the rumors. Following the initial rumors, the Kappa Alpha fraternity's national office...
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display Board
The Clemson chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was trying to make a point with a display board at an "Affirmative Action Bake Sale" held on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. The display board showed different prices for different races, to "highlight what takes place at other universities like Harvard and UNC," but left many students offended, upset, and disgusted.
South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
South Carolina Woman Thought Husband's Winning Lottery Ticket Was Fake
"When she saw it, she thought it was a fake," said the lucky winner.
‘I was screaming’, Upstate woman wins $200,000 Powerball jackpot
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman had just gotten off work when her daughter called her to check her winning Powerball ticket. Her daughter told her that someone at the V Go Mart on East River Street in Anderson where she buys tickets won $200,000. The woman joked, “Yeah, me.” She wasn’t laughing when she called her daughter back […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
Efforts underway to revitalize former Spartanburg Co. mill community
Efforts are underway to revitalize a former Spartanburg County mill and historic iron bridge.
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
