Hot topics in the Hawaii Legislature

By Coralie Chun Matayoshi
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
Attorney/Senate Judiciary Chair Karl Rhoads joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss proposed legislation to address:

  • Hawaii Supreme Court Obrero decision requiring a grand jury indictment to prosecute serious felonies
  • illegal fireworks
  • recreational marijuana use
  • abortion protections, and
  • campaign reform

hawaiinewsnow.com

Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Legislature Proposes More Aid For Kupuna Housing

Some state legislators are hoping to direct more aid toward housing programs for kupuna, especially community elders who are homeless or at risk of becoming so. House Bill 648 would expand the state’s current rent supplement program to target senior populations. The current program covers rent that exceeds 30% of a renters income. The amount of rent assistance available depends on the area and an individual’s income.
HAWAII STATE
napueo.com

GUNS! Coming to a City Near You

Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Senate bill targets Vegas casinos with taxes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial bill heading through the Hawaii State Senate is going after one of the popular vacation destinations for Hawaii residents - Las Vegas. Popular enough to be nicknamed the '9th Island,' studies estimate people from Hawaii take 300,000 trips annually to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations, and that Boyd Gaming, which owns popular spots for Hawaii guests like the California Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station is estimated to bring in about $600 million from Hawaii each year.
HAWAII STATE
The Connection

Utah and Hawaii lead the country with the strictest gambling restrictions

Gambling wasn't always regulated by law, but now every state has laws governing it. They have varying restrictions, ranging from the total ban enshrined in Utah's state constitution to the more permissive laws allowing state lotteries, casinos, and sports betting. In recent decades, Native American tribes have opened casinos on their land, which is not subject to state laws—and in some cases, have state permission to run casinos on non-tribal land. There has also been an explosion in online gambling, which requires specific legal restrictions. So far, just West Virginia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey allow it. States' minimum legal gambling ages vary but tend to be between 18 and 21.
UTAH STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi?

Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state. Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates

Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it's currently against state law to put an 'okina between the two i's. That's according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Consumer Services, which is now pushing for a bill in the legislature to get that changed.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights

In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
KHON2

Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii

According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

