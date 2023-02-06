ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six-Man Tag Team title defense set for NJPW New Beginning in Osaka

By Ian Carey
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nh54P_0keJuELy00

House of Torture defends against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, & Red Narita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QafUN_0keJuELy00

NJPW

The NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships will be on the line at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka.

The promotion announced on Monday that House of Torture's Sho, Yujiro Takahashi, and EVIL will defend the belts against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Ren Narita.

While Suzuki Gun disbanded at the end of 2022, Suzuki and El Desperado have continued their alliance. Suzuki has also begun mentoring Ren Narita, who was at first hesitant to join him and Desperado. Their match against House of Torture in Osaka will be the first time the Six Man titles have been defended since last October.

NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka takes place Saturday, February 11, 2023, from the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan. The announced lineup for the show is below

  • Toru Yano & Oskar Leube vs. Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan
  • Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Shota Umino, & Tomoaki Honma vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito
  • Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA
  • NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, & Sho) defend against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, & Ren Narita
  • Hikuleo vs. Jay White in a Loser Leaves Japan match.
  • NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga defends against El Phantasmo
  • IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defends against Shingo Takagi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cEUO_0keJuELy00

