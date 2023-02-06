Six-Man Tag Team title defense set for NJPW New Beginning in Osaka

House of Torture defends against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, & Red Narita.

The NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships will be on the line at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka.

The promotion announced on Monday that House of Torture's Sho, Yujiro Takahashi, and EVIL will defend the belts against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Ren Narita.

While Suzuki Gun disbanded at the end of 2022, Suzuki and El Desperado have continued their alliance. Suzuki has also begun mentoring Ren Narita, who was at first hesitant to join him and Desperado. Their match against House of Torture in Osaka will be the first time the Six Man titles have been defended since last October.

NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka takes place Saturday, February 11, 2023, from the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.