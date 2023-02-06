Footage of Cruise Ship Pool Totally Overflowing in Rough Seas Is Wild

The pool is always one of the most popular gathering areas on any cruise ship, especially when you're traveling through the tropics. Usually these pools are pretty chill for hanging out- other than the fact that you're sharing it with lots of other guests. When a storm hits, though- well, that's another story.

TikTok user @jessicajoe40 was sailing on board Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas when they ran afoul of bad weather. She caught this dramatic footage of the deck pool overflowing in the storm!

Needless to say, we're pretty sure the pool was closed that evening. This is crazy- to think that the stormy seas and wind are powerful enough to shake things up this much on a cruise ship this large! The rest of the pool's surroundings don't look too crazy or even like they're in motion, but the water inside pool told a different story. It almost looks like a fun wave pool- up until that wave turned into a tsunami!

Other cruisegoers in the comments had braved similar stormy sea voyages of their own. "Happened on our cruise to Cuba. Happened again on a 7 day cruise around the western Caribbean. Common," related @agirlfromoverlandpark. "We were on a Carnival cruise to the Bahamas that same time and yes it was rough, particularly one night. I said a prayer and slept like a baby. Lol," chuckled @nana6tiktok.

As is always the case with these scary cruise videos, there were a few people who were ready to swear off cruising altogether. However, the 10+ feet waves in the pool didn't bother everybody! "Give me this over a day of work. Over 100 days sailing with Royal Caribbean," @mikenoland3 sang the praises of cruises . "What you're seeing in this video isn't bad. You'd probably not even notice a problem inside the ship where the fun is," claimed @pedrodudeson37.

We wouldn't want to be swimming in that pool, but if nothing else, it sure made for a cool video! Although we can't speak for everyone when it came to avoiding the stormy pool... "I would be sitting in the lounge chair closest to the pool so that I could get splashed," mused @stephaniedantzler7. Hey, whatever floats your boat- or in this case, your cruise ship!

