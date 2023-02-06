Read full article on original website
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports arson arrests
SIDNEY – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests following an arson investigation in Anderson, Iowa, in June of 2020. Firefighters were called to a 306th Avenue area in Anderson where there were two separate buildings on fire. Investigators say the buildings were independently set on fire and one of the buildings was occupied at the time.
q95fm.net
Trio From California Facing Federal Drug Trafficking Charges Following Overdose Death Of Teenagers
Three individuals out of California recently pleaded guilty to federal charges after being accused of using Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to teenagers out of Wise County, who later overdosed on the drugs. 25-year-old Alexander Ortiz, 23-year-old Destin Perez, and 24-year-old Jorge Perez each pleaded guilty to one-count of...
Nebraska deputy finds more than 16 pounds of meth in vehicle
A California man is accused of possessing more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine when he was stopped by a Nebraska deputy on Friday, authorities said.
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
mountain-topmedia.com
3 plead guilty to selling fentanyl that caused Wise County teens to OD
ABINGDON, Va. — Three California residents who used Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to Wise County teenagers who later overdosed on the drugs have pleaded guilty to federal charges this week. Alexander Ortiz, 25; Destiny Perez, 23; and Jorge Perez Jr., 24, each pleaded guilty to one count...
FOX Reno
Man wanted out of California arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno Motel 6
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Updated as of 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 9:. A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue in Reno Thursday night. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, officers located a man...
capcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man
NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
foxla.com
Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls
DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
Hearing moved again for 2 teens accused in Oildale slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for two teens accused in the July slaying of an Oildale woman was postponed Monday after defense attorneys said they still had not received coroner’s reports. Judge Wendy Avila set another hearing in about two weeks and told a representative from the District Attorney’s office to get to the […]
calcoastnews.com
State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times
ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
