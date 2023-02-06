Shohei Ohtani News: Insider Gives Angels '5 Percent Chance' to Extend Two-Way Superstar

That's not very promising.

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is going to be an unrestricted free agent in about 10 months from now . He's going to command a contract upwards of $500 million , and will have tons of suitors after his two-way services .

MLB insider Jon Heyman has been very active in reporting on Ohtani this offseason, and has made the outlook for the Angels bringing him back look very bleak .

In a recent report, he said that a rival gave the Angels a '5 percent' chance of keeping Ohtani in Anaheim past 2023.

"The chances the Angels keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani — which is what matters to Orange County baseball now — very likely dropped from not too great to even less great," Heyman wrote. "One rival flat-out says: "The chance of him being an Angel on Opening Day 2024 is about 5 percent.""

He wrote this after Arte Moreno's decision to keep the team , which he thinks made matters much worse for the Angels potentially bringing Ohtani back . He thinks the Angels are all but out of the race for Ohtani, and expects the Los Angeles Dodgers to be the favorite to land him .

However, he's also mentioned the New York Mets as a realistic landing spot , and we can't count out the San Diego Padres , either. It's going to be a fun 10 months of rumors surrounding Ohtani — but probably not for Angels fans.