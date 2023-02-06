ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Shohei Ohtani News: Insider Gives Angels '5 Percent Chance' to Extend Two-Way Superstar

By Noah Camras
Halos Today
Halos Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4vNu_0keJtu1L00

That's not very promising.

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is going to be an unrestricted free agent in about 10 months from now . He's going to command a contract upwards of $500 million , and will have tons of suitors after his two-way services .

MLB insider Jon Heyman has been very active in reporting on Ohtani this offseason, and has made the outlook for the Angels bringing him back look very bleak .

In a recent report, he said that a rival gave the Angels a '5 percent' chance of keeping Ohtani in Anaheim past 2023.

"The chances the Angels keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani — which is what matters to Orange County baseball now — very likely dropped from not too great to even less great," Heyman wrote. "One rival flat-out says: "The chance of him being an Angel on Opening Day 2024 is about 5 percent.""

He wrote this after Arte Moreno's decision to keep the team , which he thinks made matters much worse for the Angels potentially bringing Ohtani back . He thinks the Angels are all but out of the race for Ohtani, and expects the Los Angeles Dodgers to be the favorite to land him .

However, he's also mentioned the New York Mets as a realistic landing spot , and we can't count out the San Diego Padres , either. It's going to be a fun 10 months of rumors surrounding Ohtani — but probably not for Angels fans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSBW.com

Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens engaged to MLB star

SALINAS, Calif. — Actor, singer and Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to a Major League Baseball star. Video Player: How Vanessa Hudgens' BIZARRE Zoom Call Led To Love! (2021) TMZ reported on Thursday that Hudgens was engaged to Cole Tucker at the end of 2022. Tucker was a first-round...
SALINAS, CA
Yardbarker

Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense

Spring training is right around the corner but that may not mean the Boston Red Sox are done making moves. Boston has made a plethora of additions this offseason and has been connected to even more players it wasn't able to sign. At this point in the offseason things have started to slow down on the rumor front for many teams, but the Red Sox still sound pretty active.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message

The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
bvmsports.com

Good Morning San Diego: Padres best in NL West?

Filed under: Good Morning San Diego: Padres best in NL West? Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, February 9, 2023. By Jeremy Brener@JeremyBrener Feb 9, 2023, 6:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Good…
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Halos Today

Halos Today

Anaheim, CA
1K+
Followers
528
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy