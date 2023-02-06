Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
Air Force 89, New Mexico 77
NEW MEXICO (19-6) Allick 2-3 2-4 6, Udeze 2-4 1-4 5, Dent 3-5 4-7 10, Johnson 6-10 1-1 16, Mashburn 13-24 4-4 32, Jenkins 2-9 2-2 8, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0, Seck 0-0 0-0 0, Fino-A-Laself 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 14-22 77. AIR FORCE (13-13) Becker 6-8 0-0 15,...
Utah 122, Toronto 116
UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-20 3-3 23, Olynyk 6-12 2-2 15, Kessler 10-12 3-7 23, Agbaji 2-3 0-0 5, Sexton 8-14 6-7 22, Fontecchio 2-6 2-2 7, Azubuike 3-3 0-0 6, Gay 4-6 3-3 12, Horton-Tucker 3-11 3-5 9. Totals 47-87 22-29 122. TORONTO (116) Barnes 5-14 2-2 12, Siakam 12-21...
