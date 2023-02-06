Read full article on original website
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Attempts To Calm Denzel Washington Down During Heated Argument At Lakers Game
JAY-Z was spotted attempting to calm down Denzel Washington during a heated argument at an L.A. Lakers game earlier this week. In the viral clip, which was recorded at Tuesday’s (February 7) match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the famed actor can be seen yelling at someone on the sidelines, before Hov steps in and successfully diffuses the situation.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
A.V. Club
Michael Jackson's estate moves to sell a piece of his music catalog for nearly $1 billion
In the last year, Sony has been involved in high-dollar purchases regarding the publishing rights and recorded-music catalogs of prominent artists, including the record-making price tag for Bruce Springsteen’s work. Now, the company is looking to pen the largest deal yet for an artist’s catalog, with a $800-900 million dollar offer reportedly made to Michael Jackson’s estate.
A.V. Club
Skylar Astin thinks "time is on our side" for another Pitch Perfect sequel
When Skylar Astin isn’t busy solving crimes on CBS’s So Help Me Todd or committing them in his recent starring turn as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop Of Horrors, he’s ruminating about a return to the franchise that truly launched his Hollywood career: Pitch Perfect.
A.V. Club
Harrison Ford didn't learn anything from Shrinking
Harrison Ford is enjoying a fruitful period (Shrinking, 1923, and the upcoming Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny) in a uniquely fruitful career. But Ford, of course, is as down to earth as ever in a new Hollywood Reporter profile, which is emblazoned on the cover with the quote: “I know who the fuck I am.” Iconic actor behaves iconically, and more breaking news at eleven.
A.V. Club
Netflix harvests Andrew Scott's Talented Mr. Ripley show from Showtime's carcass
Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley is one of crime literature’s great opportunist: A practiced con man and manipulator with a near-inhuman talent for sensing the weaknesses of others, and then exploiting them for his own gain. We can only hope he’d be mildly impressed by Netflix today, then, which appears to have stopped by to watch Showtime be absorbed into the fleshy bulk of streaming service Paramount+, and paused to briefly pluck Andrew Scott’s long-in-the-works Ripley show from its still-screaming carcass.
A.V. Club
Poker Face's guest starsmake for a damn delightful case of the week
Natasha Lyonne is, without a doubt, Poker Face’s ace. Rian Johnson’s drama does have another obvious trick up its sleeve: each episode’s enviable guest cast. The show boasts an adept roster of actors, including last week’s Judith Light and S. Epatha Merkerson; the duo’s performance helped save a relatively mediocre outing. So far, all the other guest stars have been equally great, including Lil Rel Howrey, Chloë Sevigny, and Adrien Brody. The sixth episode is no different. Ellen Barkin and Tim Meadows elevate an already solid ep.
A.V. Club
Brendan Fraser continues to flame the Golden Globes
Despite the leftover stench of scandal, much of Hollywood seemed content to return to the Golden Globes earlier this year and drink the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s champagne. But not Brendan Fraser, though his objections to the institution are of a much more personal nature than most. After having been assaulted by a former HFPA president, Fraser still wants nothing to do with the organization, even after being nominated for The Whale.
A.V. Club
Nicole Kidman's small-batch TV addiction ropes in Jamie Lee Curtis
Nicole Kidman’s obsession with small-batch TV is not only growing by the day—as the Australian actor continues to sign on to any show that promises a limited number of episodes and, maybe, the chance for her to look really enigmatic from time to time—it’s spreading. This is per Deadline, which reports that Kidman has just signed on to what is, admittedly, a less limited show than usual—reportedly running two seasons, at 8 episodes apiece—at Amazon, with Jamie Lee Curtis on the hook to play her co-star.
A.V. Club
Owen Wilson goes full Bob Ross in the trailer for Paint
In a world where no one appreciates Bob Ross’ perm anymore comes the trailer for Paint, a new comedy in which soft-spoken actor Owen Wilson does his best to teach people the joy of painting. With a voice that sounds like a warm bath and a pipe that just won’t quit, Wilson plays Ross-like surrogate Carl Nargle, the host of Vermont’s beloved public television series. As the synopsis states, Nargle’s got it all: “a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke.”
A.V. Club
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in new Air trailer
Ever since Pennyworth: The Origins Of Batman’s Butler was unceremoniously axed over at HBO Max, we at The A.V. Club know just how much the world has been hankering for a new origin story to fill that gaping hole. Luckily, Amazon Studios is stepping up to the plate with an underdog story for the ages, which follows the rise of relatively unknown cultural entities Nike and Michael Jordan, from obscure actor duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
A.V. Club
Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight inspired Jonathan Majors to go to drama school, and the rest is history
In 2008, a new era of comic book movies began with the releases of The Dark Knight and Iron Man. Now, as Jonathan Majors launches his big screen debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Devotion star has opened up about how Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker sparked his own career.
A.V. Club
Your Place Or Mine
Can you successfully build out a romantic comedy wherein your central couple spend the bulk of your film thousands of miles apart, meaning your A-list stars split-screen their way through much of their interactions, romantic and otherwise? Your Place Or Mine, the directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna (the writer behind The Devil Wears Prada and the CW’s charming musical series My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) seems to have taken that challenge as more than a mere screenwriting 101 prompt. It is the entire raison d’etre behind Netflix’s latest rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Unsurprisingly—if dispiritingly so, given everyone involved!—the end result is a mixed-bag.
A.V. Club
Zachary Levi lands new role in Not Without Hope
Brief Twitter controversy notwithstanding, Zachary Levi remains booked and busy. The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star recently faced some criticism from fans for his anti-Pfizer tweet (and subsequent resurfacing of old appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience and the Christian Broadcasting Network). Moving past the brief media firestorm, the actor has a new project on the way from Highland Film Group called Not Without Hope, written and directed by Joe Carnahan (The Grey).
A.V. Club
Colin Mochrie reminds everyone that Whose Line Is It Anyway? has actually been back for a while
Ah, Whose Line Is It Anyway?—you show your tweenage child the show once, and suddenly you’ve committed to a decade of attending their improv shows. Often credited with helping break improv comedy into mainstream consciousness, Whose Line had an original run from 1998 until 2007. After that reruns continued to air, with fans begging for more—which is strange to longtime star Colin Mochrie, because the show has been back since 2013.
A.V. Club
When will we finally leave Britney Spears alone?
Britney Spears is not the subject of an impending intervention, according to Britney Spears. The rumor sprang from (who’d’ve thought) TMZ, which claimed her family (this time husband Sam Asghari, not her parents) are afraid for her life, that she’s been taking some unnamed medications and “flying off the handle.” An intervention was planned and called off; Spears instead met with a doctor and it “went well.”
A.V. Club
HBO suddenly remembers it hadn't canceled Avenue 5 yet
HBO announced today that it was canceling Avenue 5, its space-based comedy series starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, after two seasons on the air. And we know what you’re thinking: Surely, HBO had already canceled Avenue 5, right? But no: You’re probably thinking of Showtime’s Moonbase 8, or Netflix’s Space Force, because Jesus Christ, were people anxious for some space-adjacent comedy shows back in 2020, we guess. (It may have been a reflection of our general desire to get off the planet from 2016 to 2019, honestly.)
A.V. Club
Ben Affleck apparently knew he was becoming a Grammy meme in real time
The meme cycle moves fast, but Bennifer moves faster—a skill we would imagine comes with the territory when you can’t even buy 4 measly Dunkin’ iced coffees and a whole box of munchkins without the internet eating it up. The latest and greatest Ben Affleck face came...
A.V. Club
You season 4 review:A muddled British whodunit
Anyone who’s watched You knows that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can’t help but attract murderous drama. The man is drawn to it, whether he’s living in a New York City walkup, an affluent Los Angeles suburb with his family, or a spacious London loft by himself. He’ll always find someone to spy on, stalk, save, and slash while narrating his incredulous thoughts in a deep voice. It’s the show’s amusing selling point but also its repetitive downfall. Season four, which is divided into two parts, kicks off with five episodes that, while overstuffed, are engaging because of Badgley’s committed performance and the script’s dark humor.
