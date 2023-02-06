ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin’s Ice Castles closed for the season after 3 days

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — If you didn’t hit Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wis. yet this season, your plans to do so have melted away — literally. The Ice Castles team took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that after a short, three-day run, Wisconsin’s Ice Castles is closed for the season.
LAKE GENEVA, WI

