Friday's Sports In Brief
LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
Detroit 138, San Antonio 131
SAN ANTONIO (131) Bates-Diop 6-12 3-3 15, Roby 1-7 1-1 3, Collins 11-16 6-9 29, Branham 8-17 7-10 27, Wesley 1-5 0-0 3, Barlow 1-3 1-2 3, McDermott 3-10 0-0 7, S.Johnson 4-12 0-0 8, Dieng 1-3 2-2 5, Graham 9-22 7-7 31. Totals 45-107 27-34 131. DETROIT (138) Bogdanovic...
Boston 127, Charlotte 116
Percentages: FG .484, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Rozier 3-8, Washington 2-3, Ball 2-7, Smith Jr. 1-3, McGowens 0-1, Thor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Washington 3, M.Williams, Smith Jr., Thor). Turnovers: 13 (Ball 5, Smith Jr. 2, Thor 2, Washington 2, McGowens, Richards).
Chicago 4, Arizona 3
Chicago1111—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 19 (Chychrun, Schmaltz), 1:28. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 12 (Hayton, Keller), 12:34. 3, Chicago, S.Jones 6 (Katchouk, McCabe), 13:53. Penalties_C.Jones, CHI (Tripping), 14:03. Second Period_4, Chicago, Athanasiou 11 (Lafferty), 2:43. Penalties_Nemeth, ARI (Holding), 14:45; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 17:35. Third Period_5, Chicago, Blackwell 2 (Murphy, Athanasiou),...
Air Force 89, New Mexico 77
NEW MEXICO (19-6) Allick 2-3 2-4 6, Udeze 2-4 1-4 5, Dent 3-5 4-7 10, Johnson 6-10 1-1 16, Mashburn 13-24 4-4 32, Jenkins 2-9 2-2 8, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0, Seck 0-0 0-0 0, Fino-A-Laself 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 14-22 77. AIR FORCE (13-13) Becker 6-8 0-0 15,...
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
DALLAS (122) Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122. SACRAMENTO (114)
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106
MILWAUKEE (119) Connaughton 3-5 0-0 8, G.Antetokounmpo 13-25 8-11 35, Lopez 9-13 0-0 22, Allen 2-6 1-1 7, Holiday 7-16 2-2 19, Beauchamp 4-7 1-2 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 1-4 0-0 2, Ingles 1-6 0-0 3, Carter 5-7 0-0 13, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-90 12-16 119.
California 72, Arizona St. 61
CALIFORNIA (12-12) Lutje Schipholt 5-10 4-6 14, Tuitele 3-5 0-0 7, Curry 5-14 9-12 21, Martin 3-11 2-2 9, McIntosh 5-7 2-2 13, Langarita 0-2 0-0 0, Onyiah 3-5 0-1 6, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-2 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-57 17-23 72. ARIZONA ST. (7-15)
Utah 122, Toronto 116
UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-20 3-3 23, Olynyk 6-12 2-2 15, Kessler 10-12 3-7 23, Agbaji 2-3 0-0 5, Sexton 8-14 6-7 22, Fontecchio 2-6 2-2 7, Azubuike 3-3 0-0 6, Gay 4-6 3-3 12, Horton-Tucker 3-11 3-5 9. Totals 47-87 22-29 122. TORONTO (116) Barnes 5-14 2-2 12, Siakam 12-21...
