I would like to announce that I am seeking re-election in November 2023 to continue to be your Sheriff. I truly appreciate your support over the years and humbly ask for it again. As I have served as your Sheriff for the past 15 years, I am also announcing that, if re-elected, this will be my last 4-year term as I plan to retire on December 31, 2027 after serving my community for 30 years.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO