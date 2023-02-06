Read full article on original website
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Roberts seeks re-election as Sheriff
I would like to announce that I am seeking re-election in November 2023 to continue to be your Sheriff. I truly appreciate your support over the years and humbly ask for it again. As I have served as your Sheriff for the past 15 years, I am also announcing that, if re-elected, this will be my last 4-year term as I plan to retire on December 31, 2027 after serving my community for 30 years.
Why police K-9s spent their morning in the hallways of Petersburg High School
More than a dozen law enforcement K-9s searched hallways, classrooms, the grounds and parking lots at Petersburg High School looking for illegal drugs and weapons.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Break and enter charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Taki Najhee Davis, 19, from Brodnax, Virginia is charged with break and enter with intent to commit a felony and theft or receipt of a stolen firearm on Jan. 30, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend
Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are remembering former Henrico teacher and basketball coach who lost his life over the weekend. It’s a phone call no one ever wants to receive. Word of the sudden passing of a dear friend, but that’s the call Brian Hamlet received. His best friend Cameron Jones died Saturday.
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
WITN
Man sentenced for two bank robberies including one in Greenville.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Vance County man is heading to federal prison for robbing two banks, one of those in Greenville. Stanley Kearney was sentenced Thursday in Wilmington to more than 15 years in prison after a guilty plea in federal court. The BB&T on Stantonburg Road was robbed...
Preschool bathroom assault investigation underway, mom 'wants answers'
A Richmond mother has come forward with claims that a child assaulted her five-year-old daughter in a preschool bathroom at Blackwell Preschool.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation
On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
WRAL
Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated
The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
cbs17
Missing teen girl found dead in Northampton County, suspect arrested: police
GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 17-year-old girl from Roanoke Rapids was found dead on Friday in Northampton County and a suspect was arrested for her death, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday, police said Quameisha Dashay Branch was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
There is currently a heavy police presence, including SWAT, at the Happy Trees warehouse in the Chamberlayne area on Thursday night.
Victims identified in deadly shooting incidents, Richmond police investigating
The Richmond Police Department has now identified the two men killed in a shooting in the neighborhood of Gilpin Court last month.
Vigil held for young, 'protective' Richmond father killed in shooting
A young father to a teenage daughter was honored in a vigil on Wednesday night. His family described him as someone who was protective of all the women in their family.
Man killed, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
The crime scene is approximately a half mile east of Richmond Police Headquarters and a half mile west of Richmond City Hall.
WRAL
One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant
WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant.
WITN
Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tuesday afternoon shooting left one person dead and another man injured. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to the shooting on Johnston Road near U.S. 301. Investigators say two people who are familiar with each other had...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Millennium man is guilty of murder
WINTON – A 25-year-old Millennium man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the benefit of parole for the 2016 murder of a local businessman. In last week’s session of Hertford County Superior Court, a jury found Franklin Coy Jones guilty of first degree murder. Following that verdict, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Cy Grant sentenced Jones to life in prison.
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
