ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Roberts seeks re-election as Sheriff

I would like to announce that I am seeking re-election in November 2023 to continue to be your Sheriff. I truly appreciate your support over the years and humbly ask for it again. As I have served as your Sheriff for the past 15 years, I am also announcing that, if re-elected, this will be my last 4-year term as I plan to retire on December 31, 2027 after serving my community for 30 years.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Break and enter charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Taki Najhee Davis, 19, from Brodnax, Virginia is charged with break and enter with intent to commit a felony and theft or receipt of a stolen firearm on Jan. 30, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to...
BRODNAX, VA
warrenrecord.com

Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend

Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

Man sentenced for two bank robberies including one in Greenville.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Vance County man is heading to federal prison for robbing two banks, one of those in Greenville. Stanley Kearney was sentenced Thursday in Wilmington to more than 15 years in prison after a guilty plea in federal court. The BB&T on Stantonburg Road was robbed...
GREENVILLE, NC
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation

On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WRAL

Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated

The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
WRAL

One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant

WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant.
WHITAKERS, NC
WITN

Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tuesday afternoon shooting left one person dead and another man injured. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to the shooting on Johnston Road near U.S. 301. Investigators say two people who are familiar with each other had...
NASH COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Millennium man is guilty of murder

WINTON – A 25-year-old Millennium man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the benefit of parole for the 2016 murder of a local businessman. In last week’s session of Hertford County Superior Court, a jury found Franklin Coy Jones guilty of first degree murder. Following that verdict, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Cy Grant sentenced Jones to life in prison.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy