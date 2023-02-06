Read full article on original website
A new rebate may encourage more Americans to buy an electric vehicle. The state of California has a new rebate program that will assist low or moderate income residents to purchase electric vehicles (EVs). To help with the cost of the purchase, drivers can get back between $1,000 and $7,500. They also will receive thousands of dollars in federal rebates. Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y will be added to the list of qualified vehicles. (source)
