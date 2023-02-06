Read full article on original website
A call for a centralized curriculum portal shows how Soviet the GOP has become
The politically driven harassment of Missouri schools by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature just keeps getting more and more Orwellian. In their crusade against the non-existent bogeyman of critical race theory, state senators recently considered this gem: a requirement that public schools send all their classroom curricula and other materials to a publicly accessible portal managed by the state.
Tweet away, Mr. Trump
Twitter and Facebook acted correctly in restoring Donald Trump’s right to use their platforms. He has not done so yet, mainly because he has contractual obligations to employ Truth Social, the third-rate outlet he created after his exile. But both Twitter and Facebook have been critical weapons in his political arsenal, and they should be available to him again as he seeks another term in the White House.
