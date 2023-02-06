Read full article on original website
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills.
What comes next? Lawmakers, school officials meet in Pottstown to discuss next steps after school funding ruling
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A few days after the landmark education funding ruling, school districts, lawmakers, and residents are still unclear about what comes next. However, some of those groups met Friday to see what can be done to level the educational playing field. "This is the number-1 priority in this...
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
New food stand serving breakfast sandwiches, burgers and more in Northampton County
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding food stand has found new life in Northampton County. Grieco's Hot Sizzling Grill & More, offering burgers, cheesesteaks, hot dogs and more, opened Dec. 18 at 279 W. Moorestown Road in Bushkill Township. The building previously housed other fast-casual eateries, including an express location...
Restaurant serving all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, hot pot nearing completion in Bethlehem Township
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new destination for Asian specialties is nearing completion in Bethlehem Township. 88 K-Pot, offering all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot, is expected to open in late February or early March at 3926 Nazareth Pike, manager Eddie Zhang said. The new restaurant, next to a Wine...
Tower Health and Penn Medicine no longer pursuing alliance
WEAT READING, Pa. - A partnership between two health systems is no more. Officials with West Reading-based Tower Health say they're no longer pursuing an alliance with Penn Medicine. This alliance began in late July, 2021. Tower Health released a statement today saying the two systems have mutually agreed to...
Fire damages Bethlehem pizza shop, apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it. The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
Bethlehem to review proposal for ice cream store at the site of shuttered pet-grooming service
A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22. The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
Shenandoah Valley School District holds virtual learning day after threat
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district kept kids out of school after a potential threat to the district. The superintendent for the Shenandoah Valley School District says the district had a virtual learning day Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. He says there was a potential threat...
Bethlehem planners review proposals for more than 1.4K apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex that crosses the city's border. The proposal, offered by New Jersey-based BAHX LLC, calls for the development of three, five-story buildings and one, four-story building totaling 317 apartment units. The plan...
Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration
READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
Police: Jennifer Brown invested in restaurant with man arrested, charged in her death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of killing a Montgomery County woman who was reported missing on Jan. 4., and they are sharing details about the business relationship between the two. "I can't imagine my kids not knowing where I am, so it's good...
New Jersey councilman shot dead in parking lot by former co-worker, officials say
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - A councilman in a small borough in Hunterdon County, New Jersey was shot dead by his former co-worker in a parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities say. Russell Heller, 51, was found dead around 7 a.m. outside of his vehicle in the parking lot of PSE&G in...
Milford, Hunterdon County remembers councilman, second NJ council member killed within a week
MILFORD, N.J. - A Milford, Hunterdon County Councilman is being remembered, after authorities say he was gunned down by a coworker. It's the second New Jersey council member to be shot and killed within a week. "He had so much more to give," said Milford Mayor Henri Schepens. Schepens was...
Authorities release motive in fatal shooting of Hunterdon County Councilman
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - Authorities have revealed a motive in the case of a councilman in a small borough in Hunterdon County, New Jersey that was shot dead by his former co-worker in a parking lot Wednesday morning. 58-year-old Gary Curtis killed Russell Heller, 51, because of prior employment disciplinary...
Highest-paying science jobs in Lebanon
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Lebanon, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave. The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan...
