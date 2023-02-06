ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Creates Apothecary-Style Cabinets For Her Kitchen and the Results Are Amazing

By Kourtney Borman
 4 days ago

Are you ready to restyle and refurbish some space in your house, say, your kitchen ? If so, you probably understand that getting started is one of the hardest steps, but another is finding just the right kind of inspiration for the new additions that you want to put in place!

Lucky for you, this amazing and fairly simple (if time-consuming) set-up by Christina of GlamFarmHouse could answer that question of ‘how do I get more space while still making everything look cute?’

The idea behind this revamp is that Christina wanted to add more storage space to her kitchen, especially since there didn’t happen to be a pantry readily available in said kitchen. She had already moved her floating cabinets around a little bit, but the space beneath was still awkward - too small for some ideas, too large for others.


She finally settled on building and installing some apothecary-style cabinets to fill out the entire space. What came next was a ton of measuring and cutting and putting together to make dozens upon dozens of the mini cabinets that apothecaries, especially older ones, are known for.

All those cabinets finally came together in one solid piece, which Christina could install beneath her floating cabinets. This new apothecary set-up was then given a coat of the same primer and stain that the kitchen floor had seen, allowing them to both match another space in the kitchen while also standing out from the cabinets above.

The final result is simply stunning, and I would say WELL worth all the effort put into the whole thing!


