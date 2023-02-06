These Award-Winning Mattresses Have Over 50K Glowing Reviews—And They’re Already on Sale Ahead of President’s Day

Read full article on original website
Related
BHG
These Cotton Dish Towels with 36,300 Perfect Ratings Are Less Than $2 Each Right Now
Whether you’re whipping up favorite recipes or trying new ones or chatting with family and friends, the kitchen is where many people spend most of their time at home. It’s only natural, then, that almost as much time is spent sprucing up this space, and a great kitchen towel can make all the difference. If your dish towels have seen better days or you’re looking for something that can help you to clean up more efficiently, Amazon shoppers love this set that’s on sale for just $19.
Early Presidents' Day mattress deal takes 25% off one of our favorite mattresses
Helix is offering its biggest sitewide discount ahead of Presidents' Day. Here's the best mattress deal you can get now.
These Amazon Chef Knives Have Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews & You Can Grab Them Right Now For Just $36
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you don’t have the right kitchen tools in your arsenal, your cooking could suffer. But investing in quality cookware and accessories can often be incredibly expensive. However, according to over 50,000 people, this $36 knife set on Amazon is top-notch quality and some even say that these knives are the best ones they’ve ever owned. The Home Hero 17-Piece Knife Set comes with every blade you need to get any job done in the kitchen — 13 professional chef’s knives...
Macy’s clearance sale: The best deals on furniture, cookware and more
Macy’s is offering big savings with a clearance sale on everything you need for the home. The sale has markdowns up to 70% off, including furniture, mattresses and a variety of kitchenware. The sale also features discounts on clothing for the whole family and on jewelry. In addition to...
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Steam Mop Cleans 'Like Magic,' and It's on Sale
“I’ve been able to clean the sliders on my windows more thoroughly than I think they’ve ever been cleaned” If you've been figuring out how to remove that one stain in the corner that's been there for years, but haven't made headway as to how you're going to accomplish this task, let us fill you in on a little secret: Buy a steam mop. Right now, you can nab the Bissell Powerfresh Slim Steam Mop while it's on sale at Amazon. The powerful device works as both a steam...
Shoppers Love This Convertible Backpack With ‘Lots of Space’ for Travel — and It’s Only $31
Get it while it’s 43 percent off at Amazon.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Deals for Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, and whether you want to find a great gift for your special someone, treat yourself, or get a little something for everyone you care about, there are plenty of great deals and discounts right now. This holiday may not be a major sale moment, but there are still plenty of ways to save.
Macy’s home sale is offering major deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, luggage and more
Macy’s has rolled out a home sale with discounts up to 65% off on essential items for the house. “The Big Home Sale,” which runs through Tuesday, Feb. 14, has significant price drops on furniture and home goods. Macy’s is also offering an extra 10-20% off select items using the promo code HOME.
This Powerful Shark Vacuum Has 'Unbelievable Suction' That's 'Better Than a Dyson' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
It’s racked up more than 13,400 five-star ratings When it comes to thoroughly cleaning your floors, you can't go wrong with an upright vacuum. And now is a great time to invest in one that's backed by thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The popular Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is 27 percent off at Amazon right now. With strong suction power, the vacuum deep cleans dirt, dust, and crumbs from hard floors and carpets. It has LED headlights on the nozzle to illuminate a...
7 Retailers With the Best Kitchen Appliance Deals in February
It's time to give your kitchen an upgrade. Since the weather outside is frightful, February is the perfect month for this indoor project. Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for...
Amazon Already Discounted Nespresso, Breville, and More Top-Rated Kitchen Brands Ahead of Presidents Day
Here are the 20+ deals worth getting.
After Months of Searching — and One Bad Couch — I Found My Dream Sofa in a Surprising Place
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a home and commerce writer, I do a lot (like, a lot) of online shopping, testing, and reviewing on a daily basis. I spend hours poring over customer reviews, I make pro and con lists, take Instagram polls, talk to friends and family, and reach out to interior designers to get every last morsel of information about the best possible product in a given category. So you can bet I did the same when it came to buying a couch, as it’s such a large purchase. After weeks of researching, my boyfriend and I finally landed on what we thought would be the perfect sofa: a moderately-priced, neutral modular sectional with a chaise lounge for stretching our legs out on. As it turned out though, our search was far from over.
Our favorite product releases this week: Brooklinen, KitchenAid, Cuup and more
This week brings the launch of Ruggable’s new premium washable rugs, Hill House Home’s pretty prints and spring styles, and Oprah-loved Brightland’s organic, family-farmed persimmon vinegar.
Wayfair Presidents' Day sales 2023 — best early sales now
Wayfair Presidents' Day sales have started early. Here are the best deals on appliances, home, bedding, and more.
Apartment Therapy
Le Creuset Launched a Nautical New Color to Upgrade Your Kitchen — Score It While You Can!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As far as cookware is concerned, there’s nothing quite as dependable as cast iron. The only way to make this material even more long-lasting is to purchase it in a classic color. This is precisely why the latest drop from Le Creuset, the king of cast iron, is so exciting. Their pans and deep ovens are renowned in large part because of their stunning colorways, from authentic cherry red to vivid turquoise. But right now, exclusively on Le Creuset’s website and at Williams Sonoma, you can shop the brand’s all-new Matte Navy hue. Whether you’re in the market for a spacious casserole dish, an enduring fry pan, or the world-famous Dutch oven, you’ll be able to find it in this classy shade. Of course, it goes without saying that navy is timeless, so your buys will forever remain in vogue. Plus, some pieces are on sale in select sizes and bound to go fast. Take a look at some of our top picks below, and stake your claims.
Sleep easy with up to $140 off the Tuft & Needle mattress we love at Amazon
Shop the best Tuft & Needle mattress deals at Amazon to save up to $140 on Reviewed-approved mattresses and 25% on mattress toppers and pillows.
CNET
Get Our Favorite Mattress of 2023 for Under $1,000 at Brooklyn Bedding
There are dozens of sales going on right now ahead of Presidents Day, including mattresses from lots of retailers. If you're shopping for a new mattress this Presidents Day, you'll definitely be able to score a great deal and save hundreds of dollars on quality mattresses. If you need a little more information on what to look out for when purchasing a mattress and which ones to consider, check out our list of best mattresses of 2023.
The Foot-Health Case for Having ‘House Sneakers’ That Never See the Light of Day
We all have different preferences when it comes to what we wear inside our homes, from the comfy clothes we throw on at the end of a long day, to the robe we choose to lounge around in on Saturday mornings. So, it’s no surprise that the idea of wearing shoes in the house might sound horrifying to some, especially those with a “no shoes inside” rule. But hear us out—can having a pair of house sneakers actually be a good thing for foot health and beyond?
I Tried The Viral $25 Ring That Turns a Kindle’s Pages (or Scrolls TikTok) During My Workouts. Here’s What It’s Like
Like most of us these days, I have TikTok on my phone, but I’m careful about how often I open it. I know that every time I do, I’m bound to fall down the rabbit hole of content and before I know it, buy something that I really don’t need. Sure, there are times when I come across goodies that immediately make me swoon (case in point: the Mayfair Group and Yllw the Label crewnecks—I’m obsessed), but let me tell you: That was not the case with the viral TikTok remote control ring.
The 100 Best Early Presidents Day Sales We Found at Amazon
Score savings on Ugg, Apple, and The North Face Presidents Day is still days away, but you can already score massive savings at Amazon ahead of the holiday weekend. Amazon's early Presidents Day sale just kicked off with can't-miss deals in just about every category, including tech, home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty. You'll find discounts on Ugg, Apple, The North Face, Keurig, iRobot, and more popular brands. And right now, prices are slashed by up to 85 percent, so it's a good idea to get a head start...
Well+Good
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0