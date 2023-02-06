Read full article on original website
Praise, Frustration Follow Star Teacher’s Departure
Briana Bellinger-Dawson left her “dream job” as an arts educator at Nathan Hale School earlier this month after deciding that she could no longer afford to work part-time and not receive the support she needed to get her teaching certification. Her departure has left a community of...
New Haven Independent
School Leaders Warn Of 'Safety Issue' That Happened Thursday
DERBY — School superintendents in Ansonia and Derby said police are investigating a “safety issue” that happened on Thursday afternoon. “We want to keep you informed of a safety issue that occurred. We just received a call from Derby Police stating that a female student from Emmett O’Brien was approached by an adult male in a black sedan when she got off the bus this afternoon,” Derby Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Conway said in an email to parents at 6:46 p.m.
APT, Gateway Eye Long Wharf Moves
A park and pedestrian-friendly walkway where cars now roar down Long Wharf Drive. An automotive trade school where the former Gateway Community College building is starting to crumble. A new home base for all of the APT Foundation’s New Haven substance-use treatment programs in a building specifically designed to address...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Cyber Suspect In Custody In Connecticut
SEYMOUR — The suspect charged with stealing $375,000 from Seymour through an email phishing scheme is now in Connecticut. Detectives traveled to Maryland on Thursday to pick up Charles Ukasanya, 48. Ukasanya was being held in Maryland since Seymour police secured a warrant for his arrest last week. He is charged with first-degree larceny.
Union Targets Mayor’s Ed Board Influence
Leaders of the city’s teachers union called for the school board to have two additional elected members — and for the mayor to be stripped of his ed-board voting powers. Wilbur Cross High School teacher and New Haven Federation of Teachers (NHFT) executive board member Melody Gallagher put...
Sunset Ridge Becomes Eviction Central
A real estate investment firm filed 26 eviction lawsuits in just one month against tenants in a single low-income Quinnipiac Meadows apartment complex — cementing that landlord’s status as one of the most aggressive evictors in the city. A sprawling, cliffside apartment complex known as Sunset Ridge — 312 low-income...
Skeptic Counters Camera Civil Rights Claim
Advocates of “speed cameras” on perilous streets invoked traffic stop-sparked police violence to argue that the devices protect rather than curtail civil rights. That’s a new argument. One camera skeptic who wore the badge isn’t buying it. The statewide safe-streets advocates made that argument at...
Artists See The “Light” At Kehler Liddell
Erich Davis’s Illumination floats in the air at Kehler Liddell Gallery on Whalley Ave. as if it were suspended in water, creating an atmosphere somewhere between cloud and kelp forest. It has a way of pulling in the works around it, making them feel a little more weightless as well, even more than they already are. This is entirely in keeping with the theme of the show — “Light” — running now at Kehler Liddell Gallery through Mar. 12, with an opening reception this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
Cops Make Swift Arrest In Michael Wint’s Murder
Cops credited new video cameras — and old-fashioned detective work — with helping them make an arrest of an accused murderer 16 days after he allegedly shot Michael Wint to death. Wint — a 33-year-old New Havener who had used his own experience seeking to straighten out his life to...
New Haven Independent
Woman Who Stole From Shelton Company Sent To Federal Prison
HARTFORD – A Fairfield mother of two who stole $1.5 million from a Shelton financial services company was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Wednesday. Carolina Guerreno, 50, will face two years on federal probation after she is released from prison. Guerrano was the chief financial officer...
Retrosolo Finds Many Ways To Music
New Haven high-school student Miguel Loor, a.k.a. Retrosolo, found an online following for his music a few years ago, but truly found his place by planting his feet in the Elm City as a performer and show organizer, packing clubs and DIY spaces from Crunch House to Space Ballroom. Now, as he contemplates doing a few out-of-town shows, he also has a sense of things coming full circle.
10 Groups Tapped To Counter Absenteeism
The city’s public school district plans to partner with 10 community organizations to provide case management and mentorship for students and families in a bid to make sure young people go to class, and to curb too-high rates of chronic absenteeism. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) Chief of Youth,...
Compost Headlines: Who Nailed It
(Opinion) From D.C. to City Hall to an Audubon Street gallery, it was The State of Everything Everywhere All At Once Week. President Joe Biden offered a State of the Union speech at the U.S. Capitol. Gov. Ned Lamont offered his vision of Connecticut during an annual budget address at...
Chess Students Learn Power Of The Pawn
“If your pawn game is good, you can do so much.”. So teaches Edward Trimble during an afterschool program he runs through his nonprofit S.P.O.R.T. Academy, which brought together dozens of young students at Fair Haven School this week to reflect on the life skills they’ve learned on the chess board — and also to shoot some hoops, eat pizza, and celebrate a path towards sharper problem solving for even the humblest of chess players.
$1.3M Plow Truck, Parks Vehicle Plan OK’d
The Elicker Administration won its final needed approval to use $1.3 million in one-time pandemic relief dollars to purchase new public works equipment. That approval came during the latest full Board of Alders meeting Monday night. The meeting took place in person on the second floor of City Hall. At...
