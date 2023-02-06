Wizards Hoping To Turn Things Around Vs. Cavs

The Washington Wizards Are Hoping To Bounce Back Vs. The Cleveland Cavaliers After Losing Two Straight Games

It has been an up and down season for the Washington Wizards thus far this season. They would go on a nice winning streak then turn it into an unfortunate losing streak. They are hosting one of the most consistent teams in the league this evening in the Cleveland Cavaliers . This game will be a tough challenge for the Wizards.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Game Date: February 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without Anthony Gill, (COVID-19 protocol) and Kyle Kuzma (Ankle) vs the Cavaliers. Bradley Beal is questionable with a foot injury. For Cleveland, Dylan Windler (Ankle) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards. Caris LeVert is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Washington Wizards:

Anthony Gill-OUT (COVID-19 Protocols)

Kyle Kuzma-OUT (Ankle)

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Foot)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Dylan Windler-OUT (Ankle)

Caris LeVert-Questionable (Hamstring)





Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards :

Guards: Bradley Beal (GTD), Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Deni Avdija

Center: Daniel Gafford

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Guards: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell

Forwards: Evan Mobley, Issac Okoro

Center: Jarrett Allen

The Bottom Line

Injuries have suddenly plagued this Washington Wizards team. Bradley Beal is down once again as he is now dealing with a foot injury. He will be questionable in this game tonight. Also, Kyle Kuzma twisted his ankle the other night and he will miss this game for certain as he is recovering. The bottom line is this: The Wizards won’t have much of a chance at all without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. This Cleveland Cavaliers team is too good and talented. The Wizards will need a Unicorn like performance from Kristaps Porzingis if they want to win tonight. The bench will need to step up as well or things may get ugly in DC tonight.