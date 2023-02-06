ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois spending on 'megasites' to attract manufacturers and industrial centers

By By Kevin Bessler | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPour_0keJqonA00

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is now offering taxpayer-funded grants to develop industrial sites to attract businesses.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $40 million in funding for the development of so-called "megasites," which are large areas ready for occupancy for manufacturers, industrial centers, distribution centers and more.

“Major job creators are consistently looking for investment-ready sites they can get up-and-running in a short amount of time, and Illinois is home to some of the largest such sites in the country, all ripe for fresh development,” Pritzker said.

The Megasites Investment Program funding will be issued through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity and is open to private entities, non-profits, or local governments. Grants will range from $250,000 to $5 million, with the grant award amount determined by acreage, with up to $5,000 per acre. Eligible sites must contain at least 200 contiguous acres and applicants must own or have an agreement in place to acquire the property at the time of the application. The NOFO opportunity also requires a capital investment match.

“Megasites are akin to a turn-key house, move-in ready with zero hassle, which is exactly what fast-growing businesses are looking for,” Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Acting Director Kristin Richards said.

According to Business Facilities, Illinois is home to three of the top 10 industrial sites in the country, with the largest industrial park in America located in Elk Grove Village. The other two sites are located in Decatur and Joliet.

Manufacturing supports 1.7 million jobs and helps generate over $600 billion annually for Illinois, according to an economic impact study for the Illinois Manufacturers' Association. The study also found that manufacturing jobs pay a wage premium of 11.7% above the average wage for all jobs in Illinois.

“As companies act on needs to ramp up large-scale production quickly, the availability of sites that can handle their requirements, from electricity, to water, to rail access, is critical to winning deals,” Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Some look to address 'diaper need' in Illinois with subsidies

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker has introduced legislation that would provide qualified Illinois families with taxpayer-subsidized diapers. Another lawmaker is critical of such subsidies. State Sen. Karina Villa, D-Chicago, introduced Senate Bill 1294 this week. The program would be run through the Department of Human Services and looks to provide families living under the poverty line taxpayer-subsidized products. Mike Shaver of Illinois Children's Home and Aid explained what...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Georgia continues to see increasing tax collections

(The Center Square) — Georgia's taxman continues to report increasing collections. The state's net tax collections for January were shy of $3 billion, an increase of 1.1% or $32.9 million from January 2022. Year-to-date, Georgia's net tax collections surpassed $18.8 billion, an increase of 5.6% or roughly $1 billion. Despite the overall increase, individual income tax collections decreased by roughly 4% or $70.1 million compared to last year. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded pension liability of $80.6 billion among two different tiers of employees. Tier 1 is...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.

(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes. Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon do not. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

How Fast Illinois’ Economy is Growing

The U.S. economy expanded at a faster rate than expected in the third quarter of 2022, with real gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 3.2%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter. The strong third quarter growth came as welcome news in a period of rising pessimism as a December 2022 Bloomberg poll of economists put the odds of a recession in 2023 at 70%, up from 50% in September. The industries adding the most value to the U.S. economy...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Increasing paid leave in Illinois will further burden small businesses, group says

(The Center Square) – In 2024, Illinois will become the third state to mandate employers provide employees with paid time off for any reason, but now there are groups lobbying for more paid time off. The Illinois Time to Care Coalition is urging state lawmakers to pass the Family & Medical Leave Insurance Act, which would create a statewide insurance program that allows workers to use up to 26 weeks of paid leave. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Tax expert says IRS announcement is unprecedented

(The Center Square) – The Internal Revenue Service is asking Illinois taxpayers to hold off on filing their 2022 taxes, a move that may be a first. Last year, Illinois and 18 other states offered inflation relief payments or refunds for taxpayers and now the IRS is uncertain about the taxability of the payments. “The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends

(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures

Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.

(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit. Hawaii has a state tax rate of 4% and an average local tax rate of...
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

Governor Evers’ veterans budget includes more spending, no mention of Union Grove

(The Center Square) – The preview for Governor Evers’ budget for veterans in Wisconsin focuses on hiring more state workers, and doesn’t even mention the troubled veterans home at Union Grove. The governor unveiled his proposal Thursday. “[We are] proposing continued investment in various innovative initiatives to ensure the state is equipped to meet the needs of our veteran community and help them build strong, lasting success,” Evers said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Colorado restaurants rally members against 'Fair Workweek' bill

(The Center Square) – The Colorado Restaurant Association is rallying its members to speak out against a bill in the House of Representatives regarding work scheduling. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees and all food or beverage establishments to obtain from employees a written statement of their desired number of weekly work hours and the days and times they're available to work. Employers will be required to provide written notice of employee work schedules no later than 14 days before...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

How Fast Connecticut’s Economy is Growing

The U.S. economy expanded at a faster rate than expected in the third quarter of 2022, with real gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 3.2%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter. The strong third quarter growth came as welcome news in a period of rising pessimism as a December 2022 Bloomberg poll of economists put the odds of a recession in 2023 at 70%, up from 50% in September. The industries adding the most value to the U.S. economy...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Spending limits can provide property tax relief

Property taxes are a concern for taxpayers across the nation. Iowans, just as with many other states, are confronted with skyrocketing property taxes. The reason for high property taxes is local government spending. Spending drives taxes. This is the main reason why past property tax reforms in Iowa have failed to provide relief. Montana state Rep. Caleb Hinkle understands that spending is driving higher property tax bills. To remedy this solution, he has introduced a local government spending limitation that will help slow the growth...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

How Fast Wyoming’s Economy is Growing

The U.S. economy expanded at a faster rate than expected in the third quarter of 2022, with real gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 3.2%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter. The strong third quarter growth came as welcome news in a period of rising pessimism as a December 2022 Bloomberg poll of economists put the odds of a recession in 2023 at 70%, up from 50% in September. The industries adding the most value to the U.S. economy...
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Illinois producers 'very supportive' of proposed higher federal requirements for biofuels

(The Center Square) – The Environmental Protection Agency is looking to expand biofuel volumes. This means an increase in production for producers in Illinois. The Illinois Renewable Fuels Association supports the proposal to increase the amount of required biofuels that are added to U.S. transportation fuels in the next three years. That includes David Zimmerman, a member of the IRFA and CEO of Big River Resources in Galva. “We are...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Ohio plans larger approach for school safety

(The Center Square) – The state wants Ohio schools to focus on the physical and emotional well-being of students in order to provide a complete safety structure. The Ohio School Safety Center, created by Gov. Mike DeWine, developed a new framework for overall school safety. The framework was established with the help from the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction services. “There is...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary

The statewide primary for Wisconsin will be held Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices: Wisconsin State Senate District 8.Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas: Madison, Wisconsin.Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Georgia officials award $150.3M worth of transportation projects

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 31 projects valued at more than $150.3 million in December. The largest single investment was a roughly $16 million award to E.R. Snell Contractor. As part of the project, the company will mill and resurface nearly 10.9 miles of U.S. Route 20/Georgia Highway 402 from west of Columbia Drive to the Rockdale-DeKalb county line. This and 15 other resurfacing contracts...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy