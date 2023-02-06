LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Yesterday afternoon the discussion of removing a section of South 5th Street appeared to have come to an end. Robert Henson, with Dixie Concrete, spoke to the LaFollette City Council and mayor about his opposition to the project. Henson pointed out the cost of the project had risen for the design and core drilling from $10,000 to $15,000 since the January workshop. Henson referenced the WLAF poll numbers, which opposed removing the street. After some discussion, the council decided to table the 5th Street project, but agreed to spend up to $9,000 for design and core drilling at the 18.5 acres on Jacksboro Pike, which had been included in the original amount with 5th Street.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO