Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
Related
whcuradio.com
Cortland men charged after traffic stop in Marathon
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two Cortland men face charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Marathon. One man fled on foot and the other fled in his vehicle after authorities attempted to pull them over for a traffic infraction Thursday. 51-year-old Artist Quiller was arrested after a brief foot pursuit on foot. The driver, 62-year-old Anthony Perkins, was taken into custody after being pulled over again a short time later.
Two arrested with cocaine after fleeing from police
Two Cortland men were arrested in Marathon after fleeing from police.
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Man Arrested on Charges Stemming from Business Practices
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Tompkins County man has been arrested as a result of an investigation into his business practices dating back to 2019. According to New York State Police, 44 year old Parker Megivern of Tompkins County was arrested on Wednesday for grand larceny, and scheme to defraud.
wxhc.com
County Drug Task Force Arrests Two With Possession of Over $12k in Cocaine
Two Cortland men are facing multiple felonies following an incident that took place on Thursday, February 9th in the Village of Marathon. On February 9th, during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the Village of Marathon.
Beaver Dams man arrested following months-long stolen car investigation
CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Beaver Dams man was arrested Wednesday after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month-long investigation into a stolen vehicle. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Nicholas S. Ingersoll was arrested on Feb 8, and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal […]
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car
CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
Sheriff’s Office investigating Barker firearm theft
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft that occurred on February 4th in the area of Route 79 and Alexander Road in the Town of Barker.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged with Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man is charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Stephen K. Osei was arrested and charged after he illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks in an ATM. Osei was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, one count of...
whcuradio.com
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
Binghamton man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Osei illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks at a local bank.
Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child
A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Searching for Stolen Travel Trailer
A travel trailer was stolen out of Fenton and the Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for it. The office says the trailer is a 2018 Jayco Jay Flight travel trailer and it was stolen in the early morning hours of February 2nd from 170 East Service Road. The trailer...
Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in two deaths
CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt has been sentenced to one to seven years in prison. Investigators say Schmidt was a suspect in […]
Police chase through Binghamton’s South Side
A New York State Trooper was patrolling Vestal Avenue in Binghamton when they spotted what was thought to be a stolen vehicle.
Illegal weapons found at home in Binghamton
Yesterday, February 9th, the Binghamton Metro SWAT team and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various crimes in the county. According to the sheriff's office, a juvenile is charged with Sexual Misconduct after an investigation in the Town of Stamford. The investigation revealed the victim had been involved in sexual activity while under the age of consent.
Man identified in fatal Beaver Dams garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have released the name of the man involved in a fatal structure fire in January. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Andy R. Mattison was identified as the victim of a garage fire on Hornby Road in Beaver Dams. Police say the fire occurred in the early […]
Felon pleads guilty to assaulting fellow inmate
Today in Broome County Court, a Vestal man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail
An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
Comments / 0