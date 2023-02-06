MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two Cortland men face charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Marathon. One man fled on foot and the other fled in his vehicle after authorities attempted to pull them over for a traffic infraction Thursday. 51-year-old Artist Quiller was arrested after a brief foot pursuit on foot. The driver, 62-year-old Anthony Perkins, was taken into custody after being pulled over again a short time later.

