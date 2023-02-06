ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Crane, NY

Cortland men charged after traffic stop in Marathon

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two Cortland men face charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Marathon. One man fled on foot and the other fled in his vehicle after authorities attempted to pull them over for a traffic infraction Thursday. 51-year-old Artist Quiller was arrested after a brief foot pursuit on foot. The driver, 62-year-old Anthony Perkins, was taken into custody after being pulled over again a short time later.
MARATHON, NY
County Drug Task Force Arrests Two With Possession of Over $12k in Cocaine

Two Cortland men are facing multiple felonies following an incident that took place on Thursday, February 9th in the Village of Marathon. On February 9th, during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the Village of Marathon.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car

CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Binghamton Man Charged with Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man is charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Stephen K. Osei was arrested and charged after he illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks in an ATM. Osei was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, one count of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
CORTLAND, NY
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
BROOKTONDALE, NY
Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in two deaths

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt has been sentenced to one to seven years in prison. Investigators say Schmidt was a suspect in […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various crimes in the county. According to the sheriff's office, a juvenile is charged with Sexual Misconduct after an investigation in the Town of Stamford. The investigation revealed the victim had been involved in sexual activity while under the age of consent.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Man identified in fatal Beaver Dams garage fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have released the name of the man involved in a fatal structure fire in January. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Andy R. Mattison was identified as the victim of a garage fire on Hornby Road in Beaver Dams. Police say the fire occurred in the early […]
BEAVER DAMS, NY
Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail

An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

