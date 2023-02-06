Ellen Noel to host Valentine Making Workshop

The Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin is hosting a Valentine Making Workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 4919 E. University Blvd. in Odessa.

The public is invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the museum and create an original, unique valentine using collage and rubber stamp techniques and enjoy other hands-on art activities.

ENAM’s Valentine Making Workshop is a free event intended for all ages. The museum will be open, and guests will have an opportunity to tour current exhibits, enjoy art activities as well as visit with ECISD’s Early Childhood department. In addition to all the fun, the Presidential Archive’s Bush Boyhood Home will also be available for tours during the event. For more information, contact Emma Valdez at 432-550-9696, x 214 or visit noelartmuseum.org.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free. For more information on exhibits and events visit: www.noelartmuseum.org, call 432-550-9696, or stop by 4919 E. University Blvd., Odessa.