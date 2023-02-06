ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyword in common discussion Feb. 28: Sustainability

The School of the Environment design team will host a conversation about the environment from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the College of Innovation and Design’s Innovation Incubator space in the Albertsons Library. A panel of five faculty will talk about a keyword...
Distinguished Lecture Series presents Arthur C. Brooks March 2

The Institute for Advancing American Values, in partnership with the Honors College, sponsors and presents Boise State University’s Distinguished Lecture Series. Twice a year, the series brings eminent speakers to Boise State from the realm of politics, academics and humanitarian activism to promote the discussion of important issues. The...
The Idea of Nature webinar Feb. 23: Slow Plants on a Burning Planet

The Idea of Nature public webinar series presents “Slow Plants on a Burning Planet” with Jared Farmer, the Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 via Zoom. Originally from Provo, Utah, Farmer earned degrees from Utah...
Gibson named deputy ADA coordinator for digital accessibility

The Office of Institutional Compliance and Ethics announced Mike Gibson will be the university’s new deputy ADA coordinator for digital accessibility effective March 6, 2023. Gibson will be responsible for leading the university’s digital accessibility compliance efforts by providing advice to campus on digital access strategies, reporting and training....
