Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
videtteonline.com
ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers
To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
videtteonline.com
Seven local date ideas for Valentine's Day
Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and Bloomington-Normal has a wide range of events and activities to help you celebrate. Here are a few ideas in and around town that may help you plan the perfect date. “Love, Laugh and Sing” at Jazz Upfront. Jazz UpFront will be holding a...
videtteonline.com
Career Readiness Week has advice for resumes, LinkedIn, interviews
A week full of opportunities for Illinois State University students to prepare for their future with Career Readiness Week starts Monday. The program coordinator of Student Relations for Career Services Tamanna Tamsin summarized what the week will entail. “Students can have their resume reviewed, cover letter reviewed, LinkedIn profile updated...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
videtteonline.com
Local record stores Waiting Room, North Street spin differently
In an era where music streaming can be found anywhere, listening to a record may seem old-school. However, Uptown Normal is the home of two record shops: Waiting Room Records and North Street Records. The stores also happen to be on the same block and a few doors apart from each other.
videtteonline.com
Connect Transit considers offering zero-fare rides in Bloomington-Normal
Illinois State University students can ride Bloomington-Normal’s Connect Transit buses for free by scanning their school ID. In the future, zero-fare rides may be available for the rest of the area’s residents too. Connect Transit currently offers zero-fare rides on Election Day and during the month of September...
videtteonline.com
Podcast: Redbird Report: Bright spots popping up across ISU sports
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we take a look at the continued success of ISU women's basketball and discuss what to look for as ISU men's basketball's regular season hits the home stretch. We close out by taking a look at the bright spots coming up across the board in ISU sports after a busy weekend.
videtteonline.com
Woodward's spring debut earns MVC Golfer of the Week honors
Avalon Woodward's performance at the Falcon Florida Classic set an Illinois State women's golf three-round tournament record and earned Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week honors, the league announced Wednesday. Her score of 211 beat the previous program record by three strokes, helping the Redbirds to a fourth-place finish.
videtteonline.com
Podcast: MVC Weekly: A look at the middle of the pack in the MVC
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of MVC Weekly, we take a look at ISU men's basketball's big loss at Belmont and what they need to do to right the ship going forward. We then take a look at the teams battling in the middle of the conference before closing out by touching on ISU women's basketball's continued strong play.
videtteonline.com
ISU softball falls 2-1 to Boston in season opener
TAMPA, Fla. -- Illinois State softball opened its 2023 season with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Boston in the first game of the University of South Florida Tournament. A go-ahead homerun from Brooke Deppiesse in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference in a low-scoring affair to open the season.
videtteonline.com
ISU softball goes 1-1 on day two of University of South Florida Tournament
Tina Kramos recorded her first win as head coach as Illinois State softball went 1-1 in its doubleheader on the second day of the University of South Florida Tournament Friday. Game 1 | BC 4, ISU 0. The Redbirds lost their first game of the day 4-0 with a no-hitter...
videtteonline.com
Town of Normal provides updates on status of underpass construction project
In 2022, the Normal Town Council approved the construction of an underpass in Uptown Normal near Uptown Station. Director of Engineering and Public Works Ryan Otto explained that the underpass will allow for more convenience when boarding trains and crossing, as well as creating a better connection to the southern uptown area.
videtteonline.com
Labat named MIC Gymnast of the Week
Illinois State gymnastics' Angelica Labat was named Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season following her strong showing in the Redbirds' sweep of Centenary and Bowling Green. This is the 19th time Labat has been honored with the MIC Gymnast of the Week award...
videtteonline.com
ISU football adds Mickey Turner as wide receivers coach
Illinois State football announced the addition of former Wisconsin assistant Mickey Turner Thursday, who will coach wide receivers and join head coach Brock Spack's staff after quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini's departure. Turner has spent the past eight seasons as the Badgers' tight ends coach and also became their recruiting leader...
videtteonline.com
Prerost: ISU women's basketball must lock in for critical closing stretch
On Feb. 17, 2022, Illinois State women's basketball was sitting at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference with five games to go in the regular season. The Redbirds were set to ride their five-game win streak into a four-game stretch against Missouri State and Southern Illinois at home and Drake and Northern Iowa on the road.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball starts slow, sees Bradley in control throughout 79-61 loss
Illinois State men's basketball did not have to score its first basket for the CEFCU Arena student sections to toss confetti in the air as the Redbirds took on Bradley Wednesday night. The tradition of celebrating ISU's first points scored in its rivalry game came premature. Instead of celebrating the...
videtteonline.com
NPD arrests 14-year-old in connection with two armed robberies in December
Normal Police arrested a 14-year-old male Tuesday following an investigation into two separate armed robbery incidents. Two victims were approached by suspects in Fairview Park Dec. 7, 2022, who displayed a firearm and threatened the victims. The suspects took the victims' cellphones and fled the area. Another victim was walking...
Comments / 0