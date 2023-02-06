ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

High schools: Check out Friday's basketball, golf results

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Callahan 14, Rosas 11, McMains 5, Clark 4, Parker 2, McMains 2; DUNHAM: Haven 16, Levy 14, Lavergne 8, Rapola 6, Augustus 4, Warton 3, Olivier 2. 3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal: 5: Callahan 2, Rosas 2, McMains 1; Dunham: 5: Levy 2, Lavergne 1, Haven 1, Warton 1. Records:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Girls basketball: Scotlandville edges Liberty to claim district title

Scotlandville junior guard Kamiera McDonald scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, to help lift the Hornets to a 48-47 victory over host Liberty on Friday night in girls basketball action. Scotlandville (20-8) won the District 4-5A title with a 5-0 record. Liberty (17-9, 4-1) battled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

BHS girls capture first-ever state title

The Brusly girls wrestling program reached a milestone Saturday when the Panthers captured their first-ever state championship at the JV Select State Tournament at Baton Rouge High School. While not an official “state championship meet,” the event was held under that name because the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has...
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance

Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette

UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern softball looking to grow in Brittney Williams' second season

Brittney Williams spent her first season as the Southern University softball coach flying by the seat of her pants. With her feet firmly planted on the ground now, Williams starts her second season in much better shape. “It’s a blessing to have a full year of preparation this time,” said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: 2 among new partners elected at Jones Walker LLP

Carmen Rodriguez and Jessica Allain were among eight new partners elected at Jones Walker. Both are members of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in the Lafayette office. Rodriguez’s practice includes admiralty, commercial litigation, administrative law, telecommunications, environmental and toxic tort litigation, insurance coverage and fraud matters. She earned...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades

This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch

The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
LAFAYETTE, LA

