theadvocate.com
High schools: Check out Friday's basketball, golf results
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Callahan 14, Rosas 11, McMains 5, Clark 4, Parker 2, McMains 2; DUNHAM: Haven 16, Levy 14, Lavergne 8, Rapola 6, Augustus 4, Warton 3, Olivier 2. 3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal: 5: Callahan 2, Rosas 2, McMains 1; Dunham: 5: Levy 2, Lavergne 1, Haven 1, Warton 1. Records:...
theadvocate.com
Saturday's Cajundome Classic has 6 games on the slate, including entertaining STM-New Iberia
The Cajundome Classic has six high school basketball games scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 1:20 p.m. The nightcap between St. Thomas More and New Iberia will the headliner. The Cougars, who are 27-4 overall, are ranked No. 2 in the LHSAA's Division I select unofficial power ratings, while the Yellow...
theadvocate.com
Girls basketball: Scotlandville edges Liberty to claim district title
Scotlandville junior guard Kamiera McDonald scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, to help lift the Hornets to a 48-47 victory over host Liberty on Friday night in girls basketball action. Scotlandville (20-8) won the District 4-5A title with a 5-0 record. Liberty (17-9, 4-1) battled...
West Side Journal
BHS girls capture first-ever state title
The Brusly girls wrestling program reached a milestone Saturday when the Panthers captured their first-ever state championship at the JV Select State Tournament at Baton Rouge High School. While not an official “state championship meet,” the event was held under that name because the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has...
theadvocate.com
Liberty answers challenges, ends Scotlandville's win streak with District 4-5A win
Through some tough losses, Liberty High School coach Brandon White lamented missed opportunities. The Patriots finally got the signature win White sought, a 59-54 win over top-rated Scotlandville in District 4-5A action Friday night. “Like I’ve said, we needed a big win over a really good team. Scotlandville has a...
theadvocate.com
Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance
Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
theadvocate.com
Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana and USM fought for 1st place in a packed house. Here's how things played out.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ 10-game winning streak came to an end with a 82-71 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game was played before the fifth largest crowd in Southern Miss history - 8,097. The game was...
theadvocate.com
Southern softball looking to grow in Brittney Williams' second season
Brittney Williams spent her first season as the Southern University softball coach flying by the seat of her pants. With her feet firmly planted on the ground now, Williams starts her second season in much better shape. “It’s a blessing to have a full year of preparation this time,” said...
theadvocate.com
Comeback kids: Young roster leads Panthers to key win, share of 6-3A lead
You can call it a comeback story if you like. But for Glen Oaks girls basketball coach Sean Beauchamp, the story is unfinished. A Panthers squad led by sophomores claimed a 66-62 victory over Parkview Baptist on Tuesday night to force a three-way tie atop the District 6-3A standings. “We’re...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: 2 among new partners elected at Jones Walker LLP
Carmen Rodriguez and Jessica Allain were among eight new partners elected at Jones Walker. Both are members of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in the Lafayette office. Rodriguez’s practice includes admiralty, commercial litigation, administrative law, telecommunications, environmental and toxic tort litigation, insurance coverage and fraud matters. She earned...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades
This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
Lafayette Citizens Create Shrine For Roadkill on University Ave [PHOTO]
I see a lot of bizarre things on the roads in Lafayette and Acadiana, but what I saw this week on University Ave between Lafayette and Carenctro is atop the list. While traveling north on University Ave, heading towards Carencro, a balloon on the shoulder of the road caught my attention.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux broke the news on "Acadiana's Morning News" Thursday morning. The...
theadvocate.com
Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch
The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
theadvocate.com
LSU softball opens season with win over New Mexico. Here's how they did it.
Opening night at Tiger Park brought the crowd, hits and the energy for LSU. The Tigers pounded out 16 hits and Ali Kilponen allowed only five in an 11-3 victory over New Mexico before an announced crowd of 1,867. LSU’s two newest players — transfers Karli Petty and Hannah Carson...
State Police: Impairment Suspected after Kaplan, Louisiana Woman Dies in St. Martin Parish Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police Troopers were called out to the scene of a crash on Louisiana Highway 328 that ultimately led to the death of a Kaplan woman. Louisiana State Police Spokesman for Troop I Trooper Thomas Gossen says that impairment is suspected in...
theadvocate.com
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
